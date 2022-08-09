Four people shot near Richmond convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. — Four people were injured in a shooting near the Carolina Express in Richmond's Northside Monday night.

Richmond Police were called to the 3100 block of Meadowbridge Road to investigate gunfire around 9:30 p.m. The call was upgraded to a reported shooting while they were on the way.

Officers said they found a woman with gunshot injuries near the convenience store when they got to the scene. She was transported to a hospital for treatment, but is expected to be okay.

Around the same time a teenage boy showed up a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. Then a man and woman arrived at another local hospital with gunshot injuries.

All appear to have been shot near the Carolina Express, but all are expected to be okay, police said.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 . The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

