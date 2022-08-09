ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Four people shot near Richmond convenience store

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fR0OS_0hA7Xdsw00

RICHMOND, Va. — Four people were injured in a shooting near the Carolina Express in Richmond's Northside Monday night.

Richmond Police were called to the 3100 block of Meadowbridge Road to investigate gunfire around 9:30 p.m. The call was upgraded to a reported shooting while they were on the way.

Officers said they found a woman with gunshot injuries near the convenience store when they got to the scene. She was transported to a hospital for treatment, but is expected to be okay.

Around the same time a teenage boy showed up a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. Then a man and woman arrived at another local hospital with gunshot injuries.

All appear to have been shot near the Carolina Express, but all are expected to be okay, police said.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 . The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convenience Store#Violent Crime#The Carolina Express#Richmond Police#Major Crimes
NBC12

Mother seeks justice after deadly hit-and-run in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother pleads for answers after a deadly hit-and-run claimed her daughter’s life. Sandra Brooks says her daughter, Telesheia Brooks-Talbert, was outside her apartment around 2:30 a.m. on July 5 when she was run over her and left for dead. “The kind of person...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy