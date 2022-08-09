Effective: 2022-08-12 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT/245 PM MST/ FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE AND EAST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 216 PM PDT/216 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Temple Bar Campground, or 22 miles east of Las Vegas Bay, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...40-50 mph gusts at Lake Mead resulting in high crests and hazardous boating conditions. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees as well as to small craft. Hazardous boating conditions expected. Locations impacted include Boulder Beach, Callville Bay Campground, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Temple Bar Campground, Boulder Beach Campground, Callville Bay, South Cove, Meadview, Hoover Dam and Temple Bar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

