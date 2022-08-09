As Col. Joseph V. Messina took command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Belvoir on Tuesday, he asked those working for the garrison to stand up and be recognized. Earlier in the day, he had told one of his children that he had to remember to “write down all the important people’s names,” but he realized the important people are also staff members who were not mentioned by name.

FORT BELVOIR, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO