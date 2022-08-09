Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Inside Nova
Swimmers from Arlington pools place high in all-star races
Violet Mullen for the Overlee Flying Fish and Diego Ramos of the Fort Myer Squids were the two double-race winners from Arlington pools at recent season-ending individual all-star swimming meets. Also, Mac Marsh for Arlington’s Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels won a race and finished second in two others.
Inside Nova
Vienna Post 180 selects its 2022 MVP
As a result of his all-around versatile and productive performance, Bannon Brazell was chosen as Vienna Post 180’s Most Valuable Player for the 2022 American Legion summer baseball season. Brazell played three positions – third base, he caught and pitched – for Vienna, helping the team win the District...
Inside Nova
Primary challenge launched against Potomac supervisor
Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey will face a primary challenger in her 2023 re-election campaign. Kim Short is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Board of Supervisors in the Potomac District, which covers southeastern Prince William County, including Dumfries, Quantico, Montclair and Triangle. Short, 52, is a native of...
Inside Nova
Number of Arlington 'virtual' students to plunge as delivery method changes
The number of Arlington Public Schools students using the “virtual-learning” option for the coming school year will be down more than 90 percent from last year, according to new figures, owing largely in a change to how online learning is being delivered. There were 533 students in the...
Inside Nova
Fairfax school system has a long list of renovation/expansion projects in pipeline
BRIAN TROMPETER Staff Writer Most students and teachers have taken the summer off, but Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has been busy with its usual tall order of school renovations and additions. Improvements now are in progress at these schools in the Sun Gazette’s readership area:. • Dunn Loring...
Inside Nova
Fairfax, Alexandria, Arlington arts agencies teaming up
Local arts agencies from Arlington and Fairfax counties and the city of Alexandria on Aug. 8 announced the formation of the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies to expand resources and opportunities for artists and arts organizations throughout the region. The effort is comprised of staff from Alexandria Office of the...
Inside Nova
Manassas educators eager for return to normalcy
Juliet Finnegan was right where she wanted to be Wednesday morning. By 7 a.m., the first-year principal at Baldwin Intermediate School in Manassas was posted at the building’s entryway, hanging out with the school’s Husky mascot, greeting staff members and eagerly awaiting the arrival of students on the first day of school.
Inside Nova
Virginia distillery gets half of a million dollars in grants for expansion
(The Center Square) – A Virginia-based distillery that is relocating within Prince William County and expanding its operations will receive a half of a million dollars worth of grants from the state and county government for the project. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is moving from its Bristow location to establish...
Inside Nova
Video production studio opens in Bristow
KM Studios, a video production, photography and professional events rental studio, has opened in Bristow. The studio, owned and operated by Krystal Williams, includes various rooms for professionals to use for video, photography and business needs. Services include:. 40x 40 studio with 17x15 Cyclorama wall and various backdrops, including a...
Inside Nova
Parents set for a welcome back to Arlington school facilities
After two years in which parents have largely been asked (and in many cases required) to stay out of school buildings and classrooms owing to public-health conditions, Arlington Public Schools leaders say they are hoping to welcome them back for the year that starts later this month. “We’re looking forward...
Inside Nova
New school year, same staffing woes for Prince William schools
With the first day of school on Aug. 22 fast approaching, Prince William County Public Schools leadership says the division has hundreds of teaching positions still vacant, and some teachers tell InsideNoVa that if things don’t improve this school year, even more could exit the profession. In a message...
Inside Nova
Col. Joseph Messina takes over command of Fort Belvoir
As Col. Joseph V. Messina took command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Belvoir on Tuesday, he asked those working for the garrison to stand up and be recognized. Earlier in the day, he had told one of his children that he had to remember to “write down all the important people’s names,” but he realized the important people are also staff members who were not mentioned by name.
Inside Nova
Letter: Arlington leaders forcing housing changes down throats of public
Editor: We have lived in Arlington for 54 years. My husband was a lieutenant (j.g.) in the Navy when we were transferred here from Connecticut. We fortunately found a little house on 35th Street North with a yard and a good school district for our two children. We had nice neighbors; many who were here on foreign assignment, which offered lots of interesting gatherings.
Inside Nova
Columbia Pike work to impact pedestrians, drivers
COLUMBIA PIKE WORK TO IMPACT DRIVERS, PEDESTRIANS:. Construction along Columbia Pike between South Wakefield Street and South George Mason Drive is likely to make life a drag for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists between now and the estimated completion in January. Those who can “are encouraged to use alternate routes and...
Inside Nova
Arlington Democrats prep 'all hands on deck' fall effort
Arlington County Democratic Committee chairman Steve Baker on Aug. 3 issued an “all-hands-on-deck” call for members of the rank-and-file to get involved as volunteers in the Nov. 8 election. His request came during a meeting in which local Democrats seemed to be coming to grips with concerns that...
Inside Nova
See how much land in Virginia is owned by the federal government
Investigated how much land is owned by the federal government in Virginia using data from the Congressional Research Service. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Former Prince William County Executive Chris Martino lands temporary gig in Warrenton
The Warrenton Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint former Prince William County Executive Christopher Martino as the new interim town manager. The current interim town manager, Tommy Cureton, will continue on as interim town manager through Aug. 22 when Martino takes over. Cureton took over the role for 30 days after the previous town manager, Brandie Schaeffer, resigned in June. She now works for Amazon Web Services.
Inside Nova
Construction starts ramping up for Arlington fire station
Work continues on construction of the new Fire Station #8 along Langston Boulevard in Arlington. Crews have started digging the foundation of the new structure, county officials said on Aug. 8, and are slated to begin laying underground piping for the building’s electrical and plumbing systems. Those projects are...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Arlington man arrested in stabbing, burning death in Falls Church
An Arlington man has been arrested in the stabbing and burning death of a 40-year-old Falls Church woman in her apartment. At 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, a neighbor called police after hearing a man and woman arguing in an adjacent apartment in the 2900 block of Willston Place. Officers arrived and saw smoke emanating from the apartment.
Inside Nova
Leesburg man, 93, dies after Ashburn crash
A 93-year-old Leesburg man died Monday from injuries he suffered in an Aug. 4 crash in Ashburn. The single-vehicle accident happened about 12:30 p.m. at Landsdowne Woods and Slatestone Court when the driver ran off the road, striking an embankment and a fallen tree, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.
