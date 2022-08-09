ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

kissmyass
3d ago

they have never lifted a finger to do anything before, oh wait yes they did, the middle finger to the phone users. You can tell it is election time, try to act like they care about citizens

WTHR

Good News: Return to the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro had so much fun meeting people last week at the Indiana State Fair, he decided to go back!. Dave's objective, of course, was hearing your positive, uplifting stories, but you can't blame him for making a detour to one of the dozens of great food vendors on the midway. He asked for recommendations.
TODAY.com

House explodes in Indiana: New video released

New surveillance video shows the moment a house exploded in Indiana on Wednesday. A married couple and their neighbor were killed in the blast. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.Aug. 12, 2022.
WTHR

HOWEY: Lessons from the defeat of Speaker Dailey

INDIANAPOLIS — On Election Day 1986, Hoosier voters in House District 37 delivered an emphatic message to Speaker J. Roberts Dailey. He had spent much of the previous decade blocking a constitutional referendum on a statewide lottery. On this day, he would lose 25 of 29 precincts in his stunning upset loss to Democrat Marc Carmichael.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

A win for trans kids everywhere

Elated. That’s how those of us who work with trans youth felt when we heard that Indiana cannot ban trans girls from girls youth sports. A judge recently issued a preliminary injunction in a case filed by the ACLU of Indiana, requiring that A.M., a 10 -year-old trans girl, must be allowed to rejoin her […] The post A win for trans kids everywhere appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WTHR

Indiana Task Force 1 returns after Kentucky flood relief deployment

INDIANAPOLIS — For the past two weeks, Indiana Task Force 1 deployed dozens of specialized crew members to Kentucky, performing rescues and searches and assisting local authorities overwhelmed by the flooding. “Pictures don’t do it justice," said Jay Settergren, an Indianapolis Fire Department battalion chief and deployment task force...
#Robocalls
wibqam.com

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
WTHR

Conner Prairie announces $24M in capital enhancements

FISHERS, Ind. — Conner Prairie announced $24 million in new capital projects Friday that will offer visitors an enhanced museum, new educational trails and a permanent exhibit that "will tell a more inclusive story of Indiana’s history." The museum enhancements should provide more space for hands-on exhibits and...
WNDU

Medical Moment: The early signs of dementia

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
wbiw.com

Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
wdrb.com

Tax refund checks to hit Indiana mailboxes by next week

Talk about Hoosier hospitality at its finest, this time from the government. Tax refund checks are finally being mailed out, if you live in Indiana, and could arrive at your house as early as next week. And it gets even better. During a special session, Indiana lawmakers approved another refund, meaning more money in the hands of Hoosiers.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”

John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.  Illinois ended its federally enhanced unemployment benefits in […] The post Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard” appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
