kissmyass
3d ago
they have never lifted a finger to do anything before, oh wait yes they did, the middle finger to the phone users. You can tell it is election time, try to act like they care about citizens
Indiana abortion law update from IBJ Media and Inside Indiana business
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s new abortion law has created a ripple effect among businesses across the state. Here’s Inside Indiana Business host Gerry Dick with more from the IBJ Media’s studio downtown on Monument Circle.
Good News: Return to the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro had so much fun meeting people last week at the Indiana State Fair, he decided to go back!. Dave's objective, of course, was hearing your positive, uplifting stories, but you can't blame him for making a detour to one of the dozens of great food vendors on the midway. He asked for recommendations.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
TODAY.com
House explodes in Indiana: New video released
New surveillance video shows the moment a house exploded in Indiana on Wednesday. A married couple and their neighbor were killed in the blast. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.Aug. 12, 2022.
WTHR
HOWEY: Lessons from the defeat of Speaker Dailey
INDIANAPOLIS — On Election Day 1986, Hoosier voters in House District 37 delivered an emphatic message to Speaker J. Roberts Dailey. He had spent much of the previous decade blocking a constitutional referendum on a statewide lottery. On this day, he would lose 25 of 29 precincts in his stunning upset loss to Democrat Marc Carmichael.
A win for trans kids everywhere
Elated. That’s how those of us who work with trans youth felt when we heard that Indiana cannot ban trans girls from girls youth sports. A judge recently issued a preliminary injunction in a case filed by the ACLU of Indiana, requiring that A.M., a 10 -year-old trans girl, must be allowed to rejoin her […] The post A win for trans kids everywhere appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana Task Force 1 returns after Kentucky flood relief deployment
INDIANAPOLIS — For the past two weeks, Indiana Task Force 1 deployed dozens of specialized crew members to Kentucky, performing rescues and searches and assisting local authorities overwhelmed by the flooding. “Pictures don’t do it justice," said Jay Settergren, an Indianapolis Fire Department battalion chief and deployment task force...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
wibqam.com
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
Conner Prairie announces $24M in capital enhancements
FISHERS, Ind. — Conner Prairie announced $24 million in new capital projects Friday that will offer visitors an enhanced museum, new educational trails and a permanent exhibit that "will tell a more inclusive story of Indiana’s history." The museum enhancements should provide more space for hands-on exhibits and...
WNDU
Medical Moment: The early signs of dementia
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
McKnight's
Owners of nearly half of Indiana’s nursing homes sued over refusal to share financial information
A new lawsuit alleges that eight Indiana hospitals — owners of 250 of the state’s 527 nursing homes — are violating state open record laws by withholding information on extra public funding doled out to them through the Medicaid system. The supplemental Medicaid dollars are distributed to...
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
wdrb.com
Tax refund checks to hit Indiana mailboxes by next week
Talk about Hoosier hospitality at its finest, this time from the government. Tax refund checks are finally being mailed out, if you live in Indiana, and could arrive at your house as early as next week. And it gets even better. During a special session, Indiana lawmakers approved another refund, meaning more money in the hands of Hoosiers.
Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”
John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer. Illinois ended its federally enhanced unemployment benefits in […] The post Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard” appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
Inside Indiana Business
Why did major Indiana companies stay silent on new abortion law—until it passed?
If Indiana’s biggest corporate citizens had wanted to publicly make their feelings known on their state’s plans to dramatically restrict abortion rights, they had plenty of time to do so. On the same June day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Indiana lawmakers indicated they would...
$7.1M fair housing lawsuit settlement reached with company running 3 senior living apartments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and fair housing organizations in six different states announced a settlement has been reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Clover Group. That company's 38 properties named in the lawsuit include Gardens on Gateway Senior Apartments (McCordsville); Pleasant...
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
WTHR
