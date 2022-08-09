Ohio State Defensive Ends Make Great Journalists, Eli Apple Focusing On Self-Improvement and J.K. Dobbins Is Back

Read full article on original website
Ohio State football: C.J. Stroud says Buckeyes' offense must focus on execution to win national championship
C.J. Stroud is a big reason why so many in the media are high on Ohio State as a national championship contender entering the fall. The offense was not the reason the Buckeyes did not reach the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time since 2016, but Stroud says the unit has to be better in order for the Scarlet and Gray to win their first national title since 2014.
Football: Knowles, Buckeyes ‘pressing for’ top-5 defense
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles speaks with media after Ohio State’s fifth preseason practice Tuesday. Credit: Gabe Burggraf | Assistant LTV Sports Producer. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is often referred to as a “ mad scientist ” by those around the Ohio State football program.
Ohio State basketball 2023 recruiting commitment tracker
Sure, Ohio State is known as a football school, but the Buckeyes do play a little hoops on the banks of the Olentangy and have had some pretty historic seasons over the years. Former head coach Thad Matta ushered in the pinnacle of the OSU basketball period before things began to slip, and now Chris Holtmann is trying to get things back at that same level. To do so, the Ohio State staff will have to recruit at a higher level than what we saw over the last few years. And while Holtmann and company have had their fair share of recruiting wins, including a top ten class for 2022, it has to be sustainable.
WATCH: Ryan Day press conference as Buckeyes wrap up first week of training camp
COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took the stage for a press conference after the Buckeyes practiced during training camp Thursday morning. Day is expected to speak about the progress of the program on the field and plenty more. Watch the full Ryan Day press conference from...
