Study finds Latino, Indigenous voters more likely to be dropped from Arizona early voting list
Latino and Native American voters in Arizona are at a disproportionately higher risk of being dropped from the state’s mail-in ballot list. That’s according to a new study examining the fallout from recent changes made to the state’s early voting system used by two-thirds of the electorate.
Bacterial outbreak prompts closure at two Cornville fish hatcheries
The Arizona Department of Game and Fish will suspend fish stockings from two hatcheries located near Cornville due to a bacterial outbreak. Department officials said they found the bacteria at the Page Springs Hatchery and in two ponds at Bubbling Ponds Hatchery. The fish did not respond to treatment and,...
Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19
Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
