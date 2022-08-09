ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

23 climate change documentaries you need to watch because this planet is NOT fine

In case you hadn’t noticed, things aren’t fine with our planet. But as Greta Thunberg would say, some of us still aren’t panicking enough. Earth is growing hotter by the year, with heat records being smashed around the globe. Extreme weather events are getting worse, and the Arctic is not looking good, even though nations around the globe have committed to keeping average global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

FBI removed top secret documents from Trump's home, Justice Department says

(Reuters) -FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida this week removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday while also disclosing it has probable cause to believe he violated the Espionage Act. The bombshell...
POTUS

