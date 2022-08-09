Read full article on original website
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Wave of shelling hits military, civilian targets in Russia's offensive, Ukraine says
KYIV (Reuters) -Russia is attacking scores of civilian and military targets in its bid to establish full control over the east Ukraine regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, with 120 rockets hitting the area around the town of Nikopol overnight, Ukrainian officials said. Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznychenko said three people were...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
"I Never Hear Americans Talking About It": People Are Sharing Hidden Gem Alternatives To Heavily-Touristed Vacation Destinations
"I never hear Americans talking about it, but it's honestly one of the most beautiful places I've ever been."
23 climate change documentaries you need to watch because this planet is NOT fine
In case you hadn’t noticed, things aren’t fine with our planet. But as Greta Thunberg would say, some of us still aren’t panicking enough. Earth is growing hotter by the year, with heat records being smashed around the globe. Extreme weather events are getting worse, and the Arctic is not looking good, even though nations around the globe have committed to keeping average global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
FBI removed top secret documents from Trump's home, Justice Department says
(Reuters) -FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida this week removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday while also disclosing it has probable cause to believe he violated the Espionage Act. The bombshell...
