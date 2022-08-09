In case you hadn’t noticed, things aren’t fine with our planet. But as Greta Thunberg would say, some of us still aren’t panicking enough. Earth is growing hotter by the year, with heat records being smashed around the globe. Extreme weather events are getting worse, and the Arctic is not looking good, even though nations around the globe have committed to keeping average global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO