ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
knau.org

Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
GANADO, AZ
knau.org

EPA awards grant funding to Navajo solar projects

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded more than two hundred thousand dollars in grant funding to three projects in Arizona focused on environmental justice. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports. The nonprofit group Native Renewables will use the funds to install solar-powered refrigerators for food storage in ten homes on the...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Bacterial outbreak prompts closure at two Cornville fish hatcheries

The Arizona Department of Game and Fish will suspend fish stockings from two hatcheries located near Cornville due to a bacterial outbreak. Department officials said they found the bacteria at the Page Springs Hatchery and in two ponds at Bubbling Ponds Hatchery. The fish did not respond to treatment and,...
CORNVILLE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy