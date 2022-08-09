ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

‘Impossible to get an appointment’: Britons forced abroad to seek dental treatment

By Clea Skopeliti
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=448wUj_0hA7V3t500
The British Dental Association says funding cuts mean that NHS dentistry would require an additional £880m to return to 2010 levels.

People in the UK are travelling abroad for dental care as treatment closer to home becomes increasingly inaccessible.

Nine in 10 practices in England are not offering NHS appointments to new adult patients amid chronic underfunding and the pandemic. Cuts to funding over the last decade mean that NHS dentistry would require an additional £880m to return to 2010 levels, according to the British Dental Association.

Meanwhile, patients are also choosing to go abroad for dental work such as implants, which are not offered routinely on the NHS, and cost thousands of pounds done privately.

Here, four patients discuss travelling overseas for dental care due to costs and being unable to obtain treatment locally.

‘His whole face was swollen’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDqT8_0hA7V3t500
Adriana Clark. Photograph: Adriana Clark

Adriana Clark, 38, had dental work done in Egypt after being unable to get an appointment this year in Nottingham, either on the NHS or privately. Clark, who teaches at a university, recently got two fillings and a bridge fitted by a dentist in Ismailia while visiting her husband’s family. She had been trying to get an appointment for the fillings since January.

Meanwhile, her husband had been unable to access care for two months for a severe dental infection. “It’s been impossible to get an appointment,” she says. Clark describes a cycle of calling 111; being given the number of a practice; being told they weren’t accepting patients; and to call 111. Meanwhile, he was suffering. She said: “He had an infection so big that his eyes closed – his whole face was swollen.” He was eventually given an emergency extraction by a dentist they knew.

Clark paid £10 for two fillings at a dentist’s surgery in Ismailia; an eight-tooth bridge set her back £350. “Done privately in the UK, it would probably have cost £4,000-£5,000,” she says. “I don’t think I would go to the dentist [in the UK] unless I had to. Dentists are heavily understaffed – it’s the system, not down to individual clinics.”

‘It gets so bad that painkillers don’t help’

When 28-year-old Dessi began suffering from toothache two years ago, she rang up all the dentists in her London borough that said they worked with NHS patients. In what has become a familiar story to people across the country, none were accepting NHS patients. “It was just impossible. I still haven’t had the tooth fixed,” she says, adding that there’s “a big hole” in it and it will probably need to be extracted. “If food touches it, the pain gets so bad that painkillers don’t help.”

Private treatment is out of the question for the compliance professional, who says the bulk of her income goes on rent and bills. Dessi, who has lived in the UK for 10 years, has extended her trip this month to see family in Bulgaria in order to get treatment. She says she previously paid less than £50 for a check-up, X-ray and extraction in Bulgaria; she was quoted hundreds of pounds for the same work by a private dentist in the UK. “I spend half my time back home attending to my teeth,” she says. “I need to address it and it’s not going to happen here.”

‘I just wish I had done it sooner’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWtZT_0hA7V3t500
David Watkins. Photograph: David Watkins

Britons are also travelling abroad for treatments not routinely available on the NHS, such as dental implants. After David Watkins, a 54-year-old coach driver in Pontypridd, Wales, had his final two molars removed after a dental infection in 2021, his dentist advised him he would need dentures. “I freaked – I said, no, I’m not ready for dentures yet,” he says. He had a consultation with an implant specialist who quoted him £3,500 an implant. “There was no way I was going to do that.”

Watkins looked into his options for treatment abroad and settled on going to a clinic in Istanbul to get his teeth “all done, once and for all”. For two extractions, 10 dental implants, a bone graft and 28 crowns, as well as a seven-day stay in a hotel, Watkins paid about £7,000 – a fraction of the price he would have paid in the UK. He had the implants in May and will return in November for the crowns. He felt nervous before he went, but thought: “What have I got to lose? If I do nothing, I’ll get dentures.” He was impressed with the treatment. “My teeth have been the achilles heel of my life – I just wish I had it all done sooner,” he says.

‘Dentistry abroad is fine – as long as nothing goes wrong’

But treatment abroad carries significant risks, as Paul* learned when he had an implant fitted poorly in France. The self-employed 48-year-old had it done in July 2020 during a work trip, as he was unable to get an appointment in London amid Covid restrictions.

“Everything went well until about six months ago,” he says. “Then the implant started to smell. It turns out it didn’t quite fit and the gap was allowing fluid to collect which was causing a gum infection.” His dentist in the UK was unable to change the crown as the implant was manufactured by a French company that did not register with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) after Brexit.

“The problem is, they can’t even take it out, because then you have this hole in your bone,” he says. “So I’m in a worse position now than if I’d never had the implant done in the first place.” Paul says he’ll need at least two trips abroad to get the damage repaired. Getting dental work done overseas “is fine – as long as nothing goes wrong” he says.

*Name has been changed

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
BBC

Backlog of longest-wait patients slashed in England

The number of people waiting longer than two years for routine operations in England has fallen from 22,500 at the start of the year, to fewer than 200, according to NHS figures. This excludes more than 2,500 who are complex cases or chose not to travel for speedier treatment. NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britons#Dental Emergency#Dental Work#Dental Clinic#Uk#Nhs
BBC

Leeds: Refugee 'considered return to Ukraine' for dental treatment

A refugee considered returning to Ukraine for dental treatment after she was unable to get an appointment in Leeds, according to a councillor. The woman, who is hosted by a family in the city, was in "chronic pain", said Liberal Democrat Stewart Golton. BBC research shows no dental practice in...
WORLD
BBC

Family launch petition after 'agony' waiting for dentist appointment

A man has launched a petition calling for more NHS dentists after his partner suffered "agonising pain". Josh Keeling believes dentists are in "the bleakest situation" after he was unable to find an emergency dentist within 60 miles of his home in Dorset. He ended up using money from family...
HEALTH
BBC

NHS Lanarkshire restricts visiting over abuse of maternity staff

One of Scotland's largest health boards has restricted visits to a maternity unit over the "almost daily" verbal abuse directed at staff. NHS Lanarkshire said employees in the postnatal wards at University Hospital Wishaw had been targeted. And in one incident staff were "chased out" of a ward by family...
HEALTH
The Independent

British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’

The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Egypt
Daily Mail

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman, 35, who feels 'like she's been shot in the mouth' after having £6,000 veneers fitted at a Turkish dental clinic claims she has to pay £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK

A woman who claims to have had a botched veneers procedure at a Turkish dental clinic says she has been quoted £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK. Melissa Davies, 35, of Coventry, was unhappy with her smile so spent £6,000 to have a veneer fitted at a Turkish clinic she found online.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Colbert on Trump investigations: ‘It’s always what you thought but worse’

Stephen Colbert was “still all hot and bothered about that FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago” on Wednesday evening, he said on the Late Show. “Turns out my kink is consequences.”. The surprise FBI search of Trump’s private residence in Florida, for which they had a search warrant, was part of a long-running investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House. “Spoiler: he did. We already know he did,” Colbert said.
POTUS
The Guardian

From 300,000 rabbits to none: a Southern Ocean island is reborn

On a world map, Macquarie Island is a speck in the Southern Ocean, but for ecologists it is a beacon, illuminating a future for grand-scale environmental recovery projects. Melissa Houghton first set foot on the 34km-long green streak as a dog handler in late 2011. Rabbits, cats, rats and mice had been introduced by sealers in the 1800s and were wreaking havoc on the world heritage site. At their peak, there were approximately 300,000 European rabbits and an untold number of black rats and house mice.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

398K+
Followers
92K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy