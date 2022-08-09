ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Orlando reclaims equipment named in lawsuit from Mad Cow Theatre

By Matthew J. Palm, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
The city of Orlando is ready to pursue legal action against Mad Cow Theatre over equipment the nonprofit removed from its former downtown location on Church Street. The former site of the Mad Cow Theatre is pictured on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Days after suing Mad Cow Theatre over equipment removed from a downtown performance space , the city has recovered the items it sought.

“The city received the keys and access codes to the storage unit that housed city property and equipment that was improperly removed from 54 West,” wrote city spokeswoman Ashley Papgni, referring to the theater’s former space at 54 W. Church St., where the city was its landlord.

In a statement, Mad Cow Theatre executive director Mitzi Maxwell said the nonprofit had abided by an agreement on what could be removed when the theater company vacated the premises in May, but took action to bring a resolution to the disagreement.

“We had been negotiating with the city in good faith over these items,” Maxwell wrote. “In order to end the dispute, we gave the city access to the items last week.”

One result of the recovery of the equipment, with an estimated value of more than $30,000: The city will not go ahead with its legal action against the nonprofit theater.

“We plan to drop the lawsuit now that the city is in possession of our property,” Papagni wrote.

In its lawsuit, the city had contended Mad Cow Theatre removed lighting equipment, audio paraphernalia and other theatrical necessities in violation of an agreement the nonprofit signed when vacating the space. The city had evicted the theater company after a long-running dispute about unpaid common-area maintenance fees at the Church Street location.

In exchange for forgiveness of its debt, the theater had agreed to leave behind many items spelled out in an agreement with the city. One exception to the listed equipment: The theater could remove items required by their donors to remain with the company or be returned if Mad Cow Theatre could no longer use them.

Maxwell said the items removed met that criteria, but the city disagreed.

“Per the city’s request, we provided letters from these donors reflecting their intention that the items were given expressly to Mad Cow Theatre,” she said. “The city rejected the letters.”

She also said the legal action took the theater company by surprise.

“The theatre has still not received the suit from the city nor any other communication,” she wrote in her statement.

The equipment, which also included technology such as ticket-scanning machines and computers, was needed to keep the city’s plans to open an arts incubator program in the space on track. The new program, to diversify and strengthen the Central Florida arts scene by offering support to up-and-coming artists, will be managed by Orlando Fringe under an agreement with the city.

After the city transported the equipment back to the theater, Fringe staff began examining and testing the returned equipment to make sure it was in working condition, executive director Alauna Friskics said. Fringe staff members also are determining what else Fringe might need to operate the space. The Fringe agreed to run the arts-incubator program for the city with the understanding the theater would be in working order, she said. Plans had called for the venue to be ready by early next year.

“There’s a lot of equipment to go through,” Friskics said Monday evening. “There are many boxes we haven’t opened yet. It looks promising.”

Maxwell has previously told the Sentinel the theater company will look for other places to perform. Her statement ended with a focus on the positive.

“We thank the donors for their support,” she wrote. “Mad Cow Theatre had a 20-year run in downtown Orlando engaging audiences and artists with almost 200 productions. We wish the Fringe a successful run on Church Street.”

Find me on Twitter @matt_on_arts or email me at mpalm@orlandosentinel.com . Want more theater and arts news and reviews? Go to orlandosentinel.com/arts .

ORLANDO, FL
