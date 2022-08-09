Read full article on original website
Related
Camilla Parker Bowles Shockingly Wore a Revenge Dress After Princess Diana
You've probably seen countless photos of Princess Diana's "revenge dress." But did you know Camilla stepped out with Prince Charles in a similar dress one year later?
Queen Elizabeth Had 5 Words for Prince George During the Surprise Platinum Jubilee Balcony Appearance, Lip Reader Says
A lip reader believes Queen Elizabeth told Prince George on the Buckingham Palace balcony she didn't expect the smoke that streaked across the sky at the end of Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Why Prince William Won’t Have a Problem Breaking Queen Elizabeth II’s Cardinal Rule to Handle Prince Harry
Here's why Prince William will do something Queen Elizabeth II rarely ever does if he needs to in order to handle Prince Harry.
Why Princess Diana ‘Destroyed’ All Prince Charles’ Watercolor Paintings on Their Honeymoon
This is the reason Prince Charles and Princess Diana's honeymoon wasn't drama free and resulted in the princess ruining her husband's watercolor paintings.
RELATED PEOPLE
Princess Diana Once Forbid Prince William and Prince Harry From Seeing Their Favorite Cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Author Says
A royal author claimed that there was a time when Princess Diana cut Sarah Ferguson's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, out of Prince William and Prince Harry's lives. Here's why.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Infuriated Royal Family After Breaking Rules for Magazine Cover Story, Says Royal Biographer
Meghan Markle reportedly infuriated the royal family after breaking rules for a magazine cover story claimed a royal biographer.
Six secrets behind Princess Diana’s wedding dress
When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, the world waited with bated breath to see the wedding dress that would become one of the most famous of all time. At just 19 years old, Lady Di had turned into an overnight fashion icon once the couple’s engagement was announced — and the fever surrounding the wedding and what the soon-to-be princess would be wearing swept Britain (and the entire world). While their marriage was not to last, the image of Diana’s extravagant puffed-sleeve wedding dress has stayed with royal fans for decades. Here, we take a look back at...
Why Prince Charles Is ‘Terrified’ and ‘Dreading’ Taking Over the Throne, According to Royal Biographer
A royal biographer discusses the grim fact Prince Charles isn't looking forward to that he'll have to face the day he becomes king.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice
Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
Meghan Markle Told Off Prince Harry’s Friends Because She Didn’t Like Their Jokes, Royal Biographer Claims
Find out what a royal biographer has said about Meghan Markle going off on Harry's friends because of their crude jokes, and why some experts are defending the duchess.
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
wonderwall.com
Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far
Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Mysterious time capsule opened for the first time in 200 years reveals amazing treasures
On the southern outskirts of Manchester a group of British cavers recently uncovered a series of artefacts inside a cobalt mine that had not been explored for centuries. Among the finds were leather shoes, clay pipes, and a mysterious inscription written in candle soot. The astonishing treasures were described in...
Royal Commentator Reveals What Oprah Winfrey Told Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Before Their Bombshell TV Interview
As rumors swirl that Prince Harry and Meghan are planning to do a second interview with Oprah, a royal expert is revealing what advice the media mogul previously gave them.
Meghan Markle’s Shorts in NYC Have the Internet Abuzz
Meghan Markle wore navy blue shorts and a white shirt for lunch with Gloria Steinem following Prince Harry's UN speech and people either loved them or hated them on Twitter and Instagram.
Kate Middleton Shushed Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip’s Memorial and a Parenting Expert Loved How She Did It
Kate Middleton shushed Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip's memorial in March 2022 and, according to a parenting expert, she 'took time to connect' with her daughter.
Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad
Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
ohmymag.co.uk
'She was mortified': Kate Middleton's reaction to a prank played by her coworkers
Kate Middleton has always presented herself in an elegant and composed manner. Although not from a royal background, the now Duchess has adapted herself perfectly to royal life. Being the second outsider to be wedded into the direct lineage of the Royal Family, Kate has moulded herself perfectly into the role of an ideal Royal Family member. But was she always like this? This surprising incident will give a glimpse of her life before royalty...
Royal Biographer Claims Meghan Markle Was ‘Very Scheming, Very Clever’ Marrying Prince Harry
Royal biographer Tom Bower claims that Meghan Markle was 'scheming' about increasing her celebrity. He believes that she made a 'calculated' moved in marrying Prince Harry based on her ambitions.
TODAY.com
Pierce Brosnan is unrecognizable as a World War II vet for new film
Pierce Brosnan is disappearing into his upcoming role. The “Misfits” star, 69, was spotted in costume on the set of “The Last Rifleman,” wearing heavy aging makeup that made him almost unrecognizable. In the film, Brosnan will play Artie Crawford, a World War II veteran who...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
934M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0