ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Independent

Kiely Rodni’s boyfriend breaks his silence to reveal last conversation before she vanished at teen party

The boyfriend of Kiely Rodni has broken his silence to reveal the last conversation he had with her before she vanished without a trace at a campground party – as the search for the missing teenager enters its fifth day.Jagger Westfall texted his 16-year-old girlfriend to tell her to “be safe” and “don’t do anything stupid” on Friday night (5 August) as she headed to a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.“And so I was just like, OK. Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid,” he told KTXL.Mr Westfall also confided in Kiely about...
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Lake Mead#Shooting#Murder#The Hoover Dam#Mafia#American Italian
Fox News

Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens

An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

Massive Grizzly Came Back and Killed California Woman After She Chased It Off

A “food conditioned” grizzly bear with a “predatory instinct” returned to a woman’s Montana campsite to fatally maul her an hour after she scared it away, wildlife officials said in a new report. Last July, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee wrote, 65-year-old Leah Lokan had been sleeping alone in her tent around 3 a.m., pitched behind a museum in the town of Ovando, when she awoke to the sound of a bear outside, close enough that it “huffed” at her head. She alerted her campsite neighbors, a Texas couple, who helped her make loud noises to chase the animal off. The couple inquired if she wanted to move to a hotel for the night, but Lokan declined. She moved her food supplies out of her tent, armed herself with a can of bear spray, and went back to sleep. The couple told investigators they woke up an hour later to see a dark shape “pouncing up and down” on Lokan’s tent. An autopsy cited in the report later confirmed that she had been killed instantly when the bear severed her neck and spine. The 417-pound animal was caught and killed by officials days later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
934M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy