Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Huge update in three sets of decomposing remains found in Lake Mead after police reveal grim new details about bodies
HAUNTING new information has been revealed in the case of three sets of decomposing human remains found in Lake Mead. Officials have determined that the victim whose remains were found inside a barrel with a gunshot wound died of homicide. Lake Mead's sinking waters and a megadrought resulted in the...
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said. Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.
NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000
New satellite images released by NASA Wednesday reveal the dramatic loss of water at Lake Mead due to the ongoing mega-drought.
An Arizona man called 911 for his sick wife but a fire truck showed up instead. He drove her to the hospital where she died less than an hour later.
An Arizona man filed his intent to sue the city of Phoenix for wrongful death after his wife died, ABC 15 reported. Bruce Sandberg said he called 911 for an ambulance when his wife had chest pains, but a fire truck came instead. First responders reportedly thought Francesca Sandberg was...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Hoover dam explosion: here’s what just happened at the iconic landmark
A transformer blew earlier today at the Hoover Dam, which sits on the Arizona-Nevada border. In a tweet, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, reported that "the A5 transformer" caught fire at approximately 10 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported, and the power supply was apparently uninterrupted.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Kiely Rodni’s boyfriend breaks his silence to reveal last conversation before she vanished at teen party
The boyfriend of Kiely Rodni has broken his silence to reveal the last conversation he had with her before she vanished without a trace at a campground party – as the search for the missing teenager enters its fifth day.Jagger Westfall texted his 16-year-old girlfriend to tell her to “be safe” and “don’t do anything stupid” on Friday night (5 August) as she headed to a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.“And so I was just like, OK. Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid,” he told KTXL.Mr Westfall also confided in Kiely about...
CBS News
Prison officials investigate 3rd inmate slaying within a week in Northern California
SACRAMENTO — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked...
Montana: grizzly bear killed woman in ‘predatory attack’, officials say
Bear dragged Leah Davis Lokan, 65, out of her tent and killed her near Ovando last summer
Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens
An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
She seemed like an elderly Sacramento landlady. Dorothea Puente was actually a serial killer.
"She served as a living illustration of the notion that one cannot judge a book by its cover."
400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help
At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
Massive Grizzly Came Back and Killed California Woman After She Chased It Off
A “food conditioned” grizzly bear with a “predatory instinct” returned to a woman’s Montana campsite to fatally maul her an hour after she scared it away, wildlife officials said in a new report. Last July, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee wrote, 65-year-old Leah Lokan had been sleeping alone in her tent around 3 a.m., pitched behind a museum in the town of Ovando, when she awoke to the sound of a bear outside, close enough that it “huffed” at her head. She alerted her campsite neighbors, a Texas couple, who helped her make loud noises to chase the animal off. The couple inquired if she wanted to move to a hotel for the night, but Lokan declined. She moved her food supplies out of her tent, armed herself with a can of bear spray, and went back to sleep. The couple told investigators they woke up an hour later to see a dark shape “pouncing up and down” on Lokan’s tent. An autopsy cited in the report later confirmed that she had been killed instantly when the bear severed her neck and spine. The 417-pound animal was caught and killed by officials days later.
Juarez cartel ordered to pay $4.6 billion for killings of 9 Americans
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A federal judge in North Dakota has ordered the transnational criminal organization formerly known as the Juarez cartel to pay monetary damages to the families of nine Americans killed in an ambush in Northern Mexico on Nov. 4, 2019. The families of Christina...
Monster waves break over rooftops of condos in Hawaii amid 'historic' swell
Monster waves pounded the south-facing shores of the Hawaii Islands over the weekend amid a surge that the National Weather Service called "historic." Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources, which closed multiple state beach parks along south-facing shores, said it was the largest swell in over a decade with waves up to 24 feet.
Cartel to driver in fatal crash: Don’t stop for Border Patrol
Two brothers – one who was paying off his debt to smugglers and another getting paid for driving unauthorized migrants from El Paso to Albuquerque – are facing federal charges in connection with last week’s fatal crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Body Found in Trunk of Car Bought at Auction: Police
The vehicle was meant to be checked by a third party before it went to auction, but it slipped by without inspection.
