Drake jokes about the tattoo his dad got of his face: ‘Why you do me like this?’

Drake has poked fun at a tattoo that his father got of his face.

On Monday (8 August), the 35-year-old rapper posted a photograph of his father Dennis Graham’s bicep, writing: “I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family.”

Graham got a tattoo of his son’s face five years ago.

He enlisted artist Money Mike to craft the tattoo, which features a full headshot of a young Drake on his right arm.

“Had the honour and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg,” Mike wrote on his website at the time. “Thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya. CHUUUCH.”

According to XXL , Graham hired another tattoo master Inal Bersekov to redo it in 2018.

Drake’s father was quick to respond to the Certified Lover Boy rapper’s Instagram post on Monday, writing: “Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they’re hurting me.”

Last month, Drake responded to the backlash against him for allegedly taking a “14-minute private jet” trip from Toronto to Hamilton in Ontario, Canada.

The response came after Twitter account @CelebJets – which tracks celebrities’ private planes – tweeted that the Canadian rapper’s jet took off from Toronto Pearson Airport and landed at Hamilton International airport to complete a roughly 61km journey in 14 minutes.

In threaded tweets, @CelebJets reported that the flight used 1,522 litres of jet fuel and generated four tons of CO2 emissions.

Shortly afterwards, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker was criticised on social media for taking “multiple” short flights between Hamilton and Toronto while “the environment is collapsing”.

Drake then clarified that “nobody takes that flight” in an Instagram comment addressed to “anyone who was interested in the logistics”.