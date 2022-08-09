Read full article on original website
thenevadaindependent.com
Operating Engineers ask Sisolak for help after getting cold shoulder from Resorts World
Operating Engineers Local 501 is attempting to turn up the heat in its organizing effort at Resorts World Las Vegas with a scathing letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak that accuses the casino’s owner Genting Group of maintaining “alarming” ties to Chinese Communist state-owned businesses. “We are concerned...
thenevadaindependent.com
Rent control is not the answer to rising housing prices
The Nevada Independent recently published a poll that found 81 percent of Democratic respondents supported rent control and 53 percent of Republican respondents did. Establishing rent control would be a disaster for Northern Nevada, however, making our housing crisis worse, not better. It is a bad idea here because, in...
