Why UConn men’s basketball transfer Joey Calcaterra may be team’s best shooter: ‘Great addition’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson injured his right knee in the first quarter in Friday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. After going back to pass, Wilson was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled to his right for 7 yards, but went down after the play. He appeared to injure his knee when planting to cut on Philadelphia’s grass field. After being checked by trainers, Wilson limped to the sideline on his own power before heading to the locker room. The Jets announced Wilson was questionable to return with a knee injury. It’s the same knee that Wilson suffered a sprained PCL in Week 7 against New England last year. He was sidelined four games before returning and playing the rest of the season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO