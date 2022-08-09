Why UConn men’s basketball transfer Joey Calcaterra may be team’s best shooter: ‘Great addition’

Read full article on original website
Related
UNC lands as one-seed in updated ESPN Bracketology
While we are seven months away from the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the ‘way-too-early’ projections for the 2023 bracket are already out. For the UNC basketball program, the expectation is a No. 1 seed and a Final Four appearance. The Tar Heels return four starters from last season’s National Championship runner-up appearance and add a very good recruiting class in addition to grad transfer Pete Nance. With the expectations sky high, the Tar Heels have been a lot of analyst’s top-ranked team heading into the preseason. This week, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his updated bracket and had the Tar Heels...
Liberty topple Dream, move into playoff position
Crystal Dangerfield’s 18 points and Natasha Howard’s double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds led the New York Liberty to
Jets QB Wilson injures knee in preseason game against Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson injured his right knee in the first quarter in Friday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. After going back to pass, Wilson was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled to his right for 7 yards, but went down after the play. He appeared to injure his knee when planting to cut on Philadelphia’s grass field. After being checked by trainers, Wilson limped to the sideline on his own power before heading to the locker room. The Jets announced Wilson was questionable to return with a knee injury. It’s the same knee that Wilson suffered a sprained PCL in Week 7 against New England last year. He was sidelined four games before returning and playing the rest of the season.
Comments / 0