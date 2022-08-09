Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Splash Car Wash acquires Brewster rival
Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash in Brewster has been acquired by Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The acquisition marks Splash’s 36th car wash in New York State; the company has operated a Brewster location since 2007, which was also an acquisition. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Wilton office condominium property to become residential apartments
Greenwich Realty Development LLC has purchased the office condominium property 12 Godfrey Place in Wilton for $2.5 million, with the plans of turning it into a residential apartment development. The 10,871-square-foot property is located on 0.625 acres. Three separate entities owned the condominiums in the building, and the transaction was...
Frontier Building Sold For $73M+
A New Jersey-based real estate company has purchased the Frontier Communications building on Orange Street for over $73.8 million, providing a cash infusion for the Norwalk-based telecommunications company — which subsequently signed a 20-year lease with its new landlords. That’s according to some of the latest filings posted to...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Former Connecticut home of ‘King of Swing’ lists for $1.29M
Late musician and band leader Benny Goodman, known as the “King of Swing,” lived in this Stamford, Connecticut, property from 1952 until his death in 1986. When it came to composing his music, Goodman worked in a one-bedroom guest cottage with a cathedral ceiling on the grounds. The...
NewsTimes
Horse barn, part of Tommy Hilfiger’s Greenwich estate, listed for $7M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s not every day that a fully-equipped horse barn comes on the market. But when it comes to the property at 0 N Porchuck Road in Greenwich, its previous ownership might be more notable than the barn itself.
Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield
Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
Perez Tire Center relocates from Bridgeport to Stratford
Perez Tire Center has relocated from Bridgeport to 1800 Stratford Ave. in Stratford.
idesignarch.com
Seaside Paradise Above the Harbor in Connecticut
This waterfront shingle style home in Greenwich, Connecticut is a resort-like private residence located above the harbor. The double-gable shingled house was designed by VanderHorn Architects. The backyard is a great outdoor entertaining space, featuring an infinity pool and spa, fire pit, multiple terraces with plenty of seating, a private boat dock and a small beach.
trumbulltimes.com
‘Long time coming’: Ground broken in New Haven’s Dixwell neighborhood for 69-unit complex with 55 affordable units
NEW HAVEN — Developers connected to a nearby city church broke ground Tuesday on a project to build 69 units of housing — including 55 affordable units — on the triangular former “Joe Grates” property off Dixwell Avenue and Orchard Street in the heart of the Dixwell neighborhood.
connect-bridgeport.com
New Look Holiday Inn Express Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting
The Holiday Inn Express at White Oaks in Bridgeport will look significantly different to guests as full-sail renovations have now been completed. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new-look hotel took place on Thursday morning and the public had the opportunity to see the interior changes later Thursday evening during an open house.
therealdeal.com
Richard Gere revealed as discount buyer of Paul Simon’s estate
Richard Gere is on a discount tour of the tri-state area real estate market. The “Pretty Woman” actor been revealed as the mystery buyer of the 32-acre Connecticut estate that Paul Simon and Edie Brickell sold last month at a multimillion-dollar loss. Mansion Global reported the property traded to a trust tied to a recent sale in upstate New York by Gere.
Feds accuse fake Westchester accounting firm of bank fraud
A Bethel, Connecticut man who allegedly ran a fake accounting firm in Westchester has been accused of trying to steal a $373,201 Paycheck Protection Plan loan. Eric James O’Neil, 57, was arrested Aug. 9 at his Bethel home on an arrest warrant and indictment issued by federal court in Boise, Idaho, where the bank that processed the loan is based.
ctnewsjunkie.com
‘No Tolls’ Co-Founder Teams Up With Stefanowski
As this year’s gubernatorial election entered its final three months, Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski named Patrick Sasser, a Stamford firefighter and organizer of a successful campaign against highway tolls in Connecticut, as his new campaign manager. Sasser assumed the role of campaign manager on Aug. 1, taking over for...
trumbulltimes.com
Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT
These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
New Canaan Shop Fails Tobacco Compliance Check, Police Say
Authorities shared the results of tobacco compliance inspections at a group of Fairfield County businesses. Police conducted unannounced compliance inspections at New Canaan businesses that sell tobacco products and/or electronic cigarettes on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the New Canaan Police Department. The inspections were done in collaboration with the...
3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best
I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
Cine‑4 Closes, Becoming Early Ed Campus
The lights are off and the popcorn’s all gone from a decades-old independent movie theater on Middletown Avenue — which new nonprofit owners aim to convert to a bustling campus for affordable early childhood education. Those are the latest developments with the Ciné 4 movie theater property at...
Eyewitness News
3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns
(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Man, 52, found dead after drowning in Byram River on CT-NY border
GREENWICH — A man drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Byram River, according to police in New York. Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after a caller indicated a man swimming in the river had gone under the water and never re-surfaced, officials with the Port Chester Police Department said on Facebook.
