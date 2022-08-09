ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Democratic state lawmaker faces voting charge

An El Paso County grand jury has indicted Democratic state Sen. Pete Lee, chair of the chamber's judicial committee, on one count of voting outside the district where he resides in 2020, in violation of state law. Lee vigorously denies the charge, an attorney for the lawmaker says.The Aug. 3 indictment was first announced Tuesday by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office led by Republican District Attorney Michael Allen.It alleges Lee, whose formal name is Sanford Edmund Lee, "voted giving false information" about his place of residence during the presidential primary on March 3, 2020, The Colorado Sun reports.Lee declined...
COLORADO STATE
Fetterman plans 'raw' remarks in return to PA Senate race

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is expected to open up about his personal health challenges as he officially returns to the campaign trail Friday, more than 90 days after the Democrat suffered a stroke that threatened his life and political prospects in one of the nation's premier Senate contests. Fetterman will address voters Friday evening in Erie County, a politically competitive region in the state's northwestern corner. The appearance marks the 52-year-old lieutenant governor's only scheduled rally this month, although he's expected to appear at a handful of lower-profile events as he gradually ramps up his public schedule, according...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
