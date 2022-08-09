Read full article on original website
CBS News
Doug Mastriano's attorney sends letter to January 6 Committee, considers backing out of testifying
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Republican nominee for Pennsylvania Governor, Doug Mastriano is considering backing out of testifying in front of the January 6 Select Committee. That comes from a letter from his attorney sent to the committee on Friday. The letter stated that Mastriano will not testify unless his attorney can...
Colorado Democratic state lawmaker faces voting charge
An El Paso County grand jury has indicted Democratic state Sen. Pete Lee, chair of the chamber's judicial committee, on one count of voting outside the district where he resides in 2020, in violation of state law. Lee vigorously denies the charge, an attorney for the lawmaker says.The Aug. 3 indictment was first announced Tuesday by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office led by Republican District Attorney Michael Allen.It alleges Lee, whose formal name is Sanford Edmund Lee, "voted giving false information" about his place of residence during the presidential primary on March 3, 2020, The Colorado Sun reports.Lee declined...
Fetterman plans 'raw' remarks in return to PA Senate race
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is expected to open up about his personal health challenges as he officially returns to the campaign trail Friday, more than 90 days after the Democrat suffered a stroke that threatened his life and political prospects in one of the nation's premier Senate contests. Fetterman will address voters Friday evening in Erie County, a politically competitive region in the state's northwestern corner. The appearance marks the 52-year-old lieutenant governor's only scheduled rally this month, although he's expected to appear at a handful of lower-profile events as he gradually ramps up his public schedule, according...
