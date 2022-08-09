ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer County, TN

Karen Swift’s husband indicted more than a decade after her death

By Autumn Scott
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUamR_0hA7SDWT00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — The husband of Karen Swift, a woman who was found dead after a Halloween party, has been indicted in her death, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office announced.

A Dyer County grand jury indicted David Swift Monday afternoon on a charge of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the death of his wife Karen Swift.

Patient suing doctor after sexual assault claims
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6pXL_0hA7SDWT00
Karen Swift and David Swift

The indictment comes more than a decade after Karen Swift’s body was found on Dec. 10, 2011. She was reported missing on Oct. 30, 2011.

According to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, her husband was allegedly the last person to see her alive when she returned home from a Halloween party at the Dyersburg Country Club at The Farms.

WREG previously reported the 44-year-old mother of four’s car was found on the side of the road about a quarter of a mile away from her home.

A group of hunters found her body in a nearby cemetery a month later.

MISSING: Police continue search for Decatur woman

Previous court records showed Karen Swift was in the process of filing for divorce a few weeks before she disappeared.

The autopsy report, which was released in Nov. 2018 after being sealed for seven years, said that Karen was killed by blunt force trauma to the head. She also had multiple bone fractures and was partially clothed.

The sheriff’s office concluded its investigation and turned evidence over to District Attorney General Danny Goodman’s office in October 2019.

David Swift, who has since remarried and moved to Alabama, was arrested Monday afternoon by members of the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Jefferson County Alabama Sheriff’s Department.

MCSO: $42k in stolen items, $88k in cash recovered from Joe’s Pawn
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43aY7f_0hA7SDWT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dNue_0hA7SDWT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWeQC_0hA7SDWT00

“Today is a good day for law enforcement and I’m very pleased the grand jury returned an indictment against (David) Swift,” said Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box. “We have literally spent thousands of hours on this case and a lot of that time was spent dispelling false information and rumors. Our investigators never gave up and just kept going through the evidence and I want to sincerely thank them for their diligence in this case.”

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office said Swift will remain in custody at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office without bond until an extradition hearing takes place.

He faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

Husband pleads not guilty in Karen Swift’s death

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A man charged with murder more than a decade after his wife’s death in 2011 entered a plea of not guilty in a West Tennessee court Wednesday. David Swift was appointed a public defender. A bond has not been set, and the next court date was set for Oct. 4. Swift […]
DYER COUNTY, TN
WREG

MLGW employee killed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon. MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004. The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road. The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time. A plumber also working inside […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Alabama State
County
Dyer County, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry School Threat Contained, Students Safe

Henry, Tenn.–Henry School officials said this morning that a student who was in possession of a knife and who was making possible threats against the school has been contained and discipline measures have been implemented. Early this morning, the administrator and School Resource Officer at Henry School received information...
HENRY, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy