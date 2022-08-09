Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA), and Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 9/6/22, Rush Enterprises Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/12/22, and Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.287 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of WMT's recent stock price of $128.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Walmart Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when WMT shares open for trading on 8/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for RUSHA to open 0.43% lower in price and for WTRG to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO