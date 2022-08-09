ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Walmart, Rush Enterprises and Essential Utilities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA), and Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 9/6/22, Rush Enterprises Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/12/22, and Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.287 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of WMT's recent stock price of $128.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Walmart Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when WMT shares open for trading on 8/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for RUSHA to open 0.43% lower in price and for WTRG to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Dividend Yield#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Realestate#Investment#Nexstar Media
Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Ex-Dividend Reminder: JBG SMITH Properties, Truist Financial and Sprott

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), and Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 8/26/22, Truist Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 9/1/22, and Sprott Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/29/22. As a percentage of JBGS's recent stock price of $23.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of JBG SMITH Properties to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when JBGS shares open for trading on 8/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for TFC to open 1.05% lower in price and for SII to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
via.news

Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
Benzinga

KLA: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from KLA KLAC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.3 per share. On Friday, KLA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.3 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Disney Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts Following Upbeat Results; Shares Surge

Walt Disney Co DIS reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Disney added 14.4 million subscribers for Disney+ in the third quarter for a total of 152.1 million. Disney shares jumped 8.7% to $122.22 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Disney today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy AdvanSix Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from AdvanSix ASIX. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14.5 per share. On Monday, AdvanSix will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings

Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: PolarityTE Q2 Earnings

PolarityTE PTE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolarityTE missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.3 versus an estimate of $-1.25. Revenue was down $2.46 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 per share. On Tuesday, CorEnergy Infr Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy