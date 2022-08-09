Read full article on original website
Related
sanjuanjournal.com
Glenwood Inn finger-pointing continues
After confusion between the San Juan County Council, Land Bank and San Juan Preservation Trust regarding the recently purchased Glenwood Inn, an executive session was scheduled on Aug. 2 to discuss disciplinary action against Land Bank Executive Director Lincoln Bormann. Islanders came out in force to speak during Citizens Access Time.
sanjuanjournal.com
The County Fair: A community reunion and more
Submitted by the Transition Waste Reduction Group. There is just one annual event that celebrates the many blessings of the good life in our small community. Since 1906 the San Juan County Fair has rarely been disrupted; only during the two World Wars and the COVID 19 outbreak. After nearly three years this return to a four-day celebration for Islanders by Islanders feels wonderfully familiar. But if you think about the ramifications of large public gatherings through a lens of resource conservation and community resilience, as we do, you will be pleased to know that significant changes are afoot.
sanjuanjournal.com
Food Bank expansion celebration Friday!
Submitted by the Friday Harbor Food Bank. The Friday Harbor Food Bank is celebrating its expansion groundbreaking Aug. 12 at 9 a.m at its location 500 Market Street. The foodbank starts the expansion and exterior restoration project this week by breaking ground for the expanded storefront. This project will create more storage space, better customer service opportunities as well as providing more privacy for customers as well as coverage in inclement weather. The project was designed and contributed by David Waldron, Architect and is being constructed by Ivan Plaza of Bee’s Construction. “We want our storefront to be a welcoming place for any islander experiencing food insecurity. By expanding our store, we can provide a greater variety of nutritious and culturally appropriate food.” states food bank manager, Rachelle Radonski,
sanjuanjournal.com
Lots to see and do at the San Juan Summer Arts Festival
The San Juan Summer Arts Festival opened May 5, and continues every Friday through Aug. 26 from 4-10 p.m. The festival features local artists, refreshements and live music. Visit www.sanjuancountyarts.org for more information.
Comments / 0