65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Watson apologizes, then struggles in Browns preseason debut
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s best play in his preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns came long before he took the field in Jacksonville. Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted” after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Potentially facing a year-long suspension, Watson publicly expressed remorse and contrition for the first time since he was accused of sexually harassing or assaulting the women during therapy sessions in 2020 and 2021. He spoke before the team’s exhibition opener, a 24-13 victory against the Jaguars (0-2) in which Watson was roundly booed during three series of work. Fans in one end zone could be heard chanting vulgarities at Watson during his first drive.
49ers injury update: Rookie DE Drake Jackson questionable to return vs. Packers
The 49ers got some bad injury news late in the first half of their preseason opener. Rookie defensive end Drake Jackson exited the contest with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He went down after fighting off two blockers to chase down Packers quarterback Jordan Love on a...
Deshaun Watson’s first public apology isn’t convincing fans at all
Deshaun Watson’s first public apology isn’t convincing fans at all. On Friday, The Browns posted an interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala and Deshaun Watson, in an attempt to share an apology from Watson to the women who are accusing him of sexual assault. “Look, I want to say that...
Ridder leads Falcons to late victory over Lions 27-23
DETROIT (AP) — Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jared Bernhardt with 1:30 left to give the Atlanta Falcons a 27-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Friday. The Lions took a 23-20 lead on Riley Patterson’s 28-yard field goal with 5:57 to play, then forced Atlanta into a three-and-out. Detroit quarterback David Blough, though, fumbled at his 33 with 2:00 left. Facing fourth-and-9 from the 21 with 1:37 left, Atlanta coach Arthur Smith decided to avoid a tie and give Ridder a chance to win the game. “There was no way we were going to kick — no one wants a tie,” he said. “We were going to try to make a play and try to win. I don’t think Joe Gibbs and Tony Dungy went to the Hall of Fame on their preseason records.”
UNC lands as one-seed in updated ESPN Bracketology
While we are seven months away from the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the ‘way-too-early’ projections for the 2023 bracket are already out. For the UNC basketball program, the expectation is a No. 1 seed and a Final Four appearance. The Tar Heels return four starters from last season’s National Championship runner-up appearance and add a very good recruiting class in addition to grad transfer Pete Nance. With the expectations sky high, the Tar Heels have been a lot of analyst’s top-ranked team heading into the preseason. This week, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his updated bracket and had the Tar Heels...
