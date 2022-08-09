DETROIT (AP) — Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jared Bernhardt with 1:30 left to give the Atlanta Falcons a 27-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Friday. The Lions took a 23-20 lead on Riley Patterson’s 28-yard field goal with 5:57 to play, then forced Atlanta into a three-and-out. Detroit quarterback David Blough, though, fumbled at his 33 with 2:00 left. Facing fourth-and-9 from the 21 with 1:37 left, Atlanta coach Arthur Smith decided to avoid a tie and give Ridder a chance to win the game. “There was no way we were going to kick — no one wants a tie,” he said. “We were going to try to make a play and try to win. I don’t think Joe Gibbs and Tony Dungy went to the Hall of Fame on their preseason records.”

