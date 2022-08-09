ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

New school year begins in Gainesville

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4pNd_0hA7RPpk00
jeremy williams

Today is the first day of a new school year in the city schools in Gainesville. Students and teachers will see armed guards in every school in Gainesville. The City School Board voted last month to spend $1 million for the added security.

Hall County students and teachers begin their classes last week.

From WSB TV…

The Gainesville City School District plans to spend nearly $1 million on hiring an armed security guard to stand guard in every single one of its buildings.

At a recent School Board meeting, Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Williams announced the plan, acknowledging they’re doing this because of the mass shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Dr. Williams said that after Uvalde, the district needs to have a conversation about what it can do “that would add a layer of security and safety to the district” while “still making it an encouraging place to be.”

The armed guards would be in addition to school resource officers supplied by Gainesville police as there are not enough city officers to be placed in every single school.

Some parents of kids in the district, like Lauren Gibson, like the idea, especially after seeing the tragedy unfold in Uvalde.

She thinks on-site armed guards could intervene faster than the police.

“I think it might make a difference with somebody being there immediately,” Gibson said.

Gibson insisted that the guards need to be very well-trained, especially since they will be around children.

“I think as much training as possible, definitely. They definitely need to be aware of kids being around them, but you can never be too careful about ensuring that your students, staff and families are safe,” she said.

Channel 2 couldn’t find any parents opposed to the plan Tuesday, but that could change as news of the plan reaches more people.

Williams said the plan is to try and hire retired or active law enforcement officers as guards, professionals who already know what to look for and what to do if they see something suspicious.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Temporary CCSD student registration center closes today

A week and a half into the new school year in Athens, and today is the last scheduled day of operation for the Clarke County School District’s temporary student registration center. It’s set up in the gym next to School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens. Student registration, after today, returns to the Student Registration Center office space on the second floor of the main administrative building.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UNG schedules Starlight Celebration

The Starlight Celebration and fireworks event on the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus is set for Saturday, Aug. 27. “Starlight is a UNG tradition that connects our campus with the community in a meaningful way each year, and I look forward to celebrating the start of the academic year with our students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members,” UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs said.
GAINESVILLE, GA
11Alive

Union County delays start of school year | Here's why

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — The start of the school year is delayed for Union County Schools. The district was supposed to start classes Friday but decided against that after shots were fired on the grounds of one of their schools. According to the GBI, an employee at Union County...
UNION COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Education#The City School Board#Wsb Tv
WGAU

Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co

The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UNG gets a new master’s degree program

There will be a new master’s degree program at the University of North Georgia: UNG says a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall of next year. The University of North Georgia will launch a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall 2023 through the Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis, pending Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approval.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side

The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Schools oppose de-annexation of proposed apartment complex

The Hall County School Board approved a resolution Monday opposing the proposed de-annexation of the site of a proposed apartment complex near Lanier Technical College. The 58-acre property on Lanier Tech Drive is currently annexed in the city of Gainesville, but a consent agenda item from the Hall County Commission would bring it back into the county's jurisdiction, making any potential future residents part of the county school system as well.
HALL COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation

ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

What is rush? A quick explanation of UGA sorority recruitment

Whether you decide to go Greek or not at the University of Georgia, you will almost undoubtedly feel the influence of Greek life both on and off campus. One of the biggest events in Greek life is the annual Panhellenic fall recruitment. Panhellenic Council is one of four Greek life...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Flood concerns in Covington

Residents in Newton County are experiencing flooding issues. They attribute these issues to a new subdivision being built earlier this year, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned. “Behind my house I got a pond,” homeowner Daniel McCullum said. McCullum says because of that, he hasn’t touched his patio furniture...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
The Clayton Tribune

Drive 45 in Tallulah Falls

TALLULAH FALLS-The Tallulah Falls Police Department will begin an Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Device program at schools throughout the city to increase safety for students, parents, teachers, and anyone else traveling through the school zones, according to a statement from Tallulah Falls Chief of Police Tonya Elrod on Aug. 8.
TALLULAH FALLS, GA
WGAU

Federal funding will mean facelift for North Avenue

Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works is making plans for $25 million in state and federal transportation funding, with work on sidewalks, bus stops, and traffic signals, much of it on North Avenue in Athens. From Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz’ Facebook page…. It was announced today that Athens-Clarke County...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Army identifies Rangers killed in NE Ga mountains

The Army has identified to the two soldiers killed during Ranger training exercises on Yohan Mountain in White County: Evan Fitzgibbon was a second lieutenant; George Taber was a staff sergeant. They were killed and three others were injured when a Tuesday afternoon thunderstorm toppled trees on the mountain near Dahlonega.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
TOCCOA, GA
CBS 46

Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
orangeobserver.com

Foundation Academy alum killed in Ranger School training incident

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon, who graduated from Foundation Academy in 2017, was one of two soldiers killed during a Ranger School training incident Tuesday, Aug. 9. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber," officials reported via U.S. Army Fort Benning’s Facebook page. "During a Ranger School weather-induced training held Aug. 9 at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega, Georgia, five Ranger candidates were struck by a falling tree. Fitzgibbon and Taber were pronounced deceased at the hospital. Three other candidates were injured in the incident. Two were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and one remains stable under medical care.”
DAHLONEGA, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
83K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy