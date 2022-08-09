ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Racism#Foreign Policy#Agence France Presse#The Associated Press#Slate
Slate

Trump, Supporters Say the FBI Planted Nuclear Secrets and Also That He Can Declassify Things With His Mind

On Monday, the FBI carried out a surprise search of Donald Trump’s residence and the surrounding premises at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. In the days since, anonymously sourced reporting has suggested that one major reason for the raid was that federal officials, including those at the National Archives, had come to believe Trump was in possession of material taken from the White House that is supposed to be stored elsewhere. On Thursday night, the Washington Post reported that “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons” were among the items that agents were looking for.
PALM BEACH, FL
Slate

How a False Claim About Wikipedia Sparked a Right-Wing Media Frenzy

July 29, when Beyoncé’s new album dropped, was a great day for her Wikipedia article, which received more than 90,000 views. But that same day, another article, Recession, racked up more than 200,000 views, pushing it past the entries for Beyoncé, the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, World War II, and Earth—combined.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
Slate

The Raid on Mar-a-Lago Is a Win for the Entire Justice Department

As sporting events go, nobody has enjoyed or participated in the years of Merrick-Garland-sucks/ Merrick-Garland-is-a-Warrior takes more than I have. Since the day President Joe Biden announced Garland as his choice to head up the Justice Department (which felt just the tiniest bit too stunty, I confess) I’ve shared the Wimbledon-level of back and forth strong emotions about Garland as icy-jawed “lawyer’s lawyer” and careened back to what seemed like his too-slow, plodding response to Donald Trump’s lawlessness. Like many others I pinged crazily between admiration for his refusal to play politics with the Justice Department and incandescent fury at his refusal to play politics with the Justice Department.
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

Why the Attack on Salman Rushdie Is So Shocking

Acclaimed British–Indian author Salman Rushdie had just arrived onstage for an event at New York state’s Chautauqua Institution when he was rushed by an assailant and stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen. The gory incident was caught on video, and soon after, the 75-year-old author was flown to a hospital where, as of this writing, he is reportedly undergoing surgery. Though little is known about the suspect, who was detained by police and identified as 24-year-old New Jersey resident Hadi Matar, observers were quick to recall the death sentence that’s hung over Rushdie’s head for over three decades: an edict from the Iranian government calling on Muslims to murder the writer over his award-winning novel The Satanic Verses for alleged blasphemy against Islam.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

How Bad Would an Espionage Act Violation Be for a Soldier? What About for Trump?

On Thursday, it was reported that the Department of Justice and FBI raided Mar-a-Lago due to fears of multiple documents dealing with nuclear weapons, signals intelligence, and other classified materials being mishandled. It’s hard to come up with comparable events in U.S. history dealing with critical state secrets at this...
POTUS
Slate

Some Informed Speculation About What’s in the Trump Mar-a-Lago Documents

Two mysteries pop out from the reports that, in its search of Mar-a-Lago, the FBI found classified documents about nuclear weapons and signals intelligence. First, precisely what is in these documents? Second, why did Donald Trump pilfer them from the White House when he left office in January?. We may...
POTUS
Slate

Six Big Lessons From the Democrats’ Legislative Roller Coaster

The House on Friday passed the Inflation Reduction Act, sending Democrats’ long-sought climate, tax, and health care bill to President Biden’s desk. To commemorate the occasion, we look back at the gnarly, tedious, rollercoaster of a legislative process that began more than a year ago when Democrats, with unified control of Congress for the first time in over a decade, began work on what was expected to be The Mother of All Bills. What did we learn? What can we unlearn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

The Conspiracy Theory on the Far-Right Deep Web After the Trump FBI Raid

The GOP’s meltdown after the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was swift and fevered, with calls for investigations of the Justice Department and increasingly mainstream whispers of “civil war.” The right-wing corners of the internet mobilized in kind. The fertile far-right media ecosystem was more animated than it’s been in months, and the loose network of YouTube and podcast stars posted multiple shows filled with doomsday punditry within hours.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy