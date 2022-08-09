Acclaimed British–Indian author Salman Rushdie had just arrived onstage for an event at New York state’s Chautauqua Institution when he was rushed by an assailant and stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen. The gory incident was caught on video, and soon after, the 75-year-old author was flown to a hospital where, as of this writing, he is reportedly undergoing surgery. Though little is known about the suspect, who was detained by police and identified as 24-year-old New Jersey resident Hadi Matar, observers were quick to recall the death sentence that’s hung over Rushdie’s head for over three decades: an edict from the Iranian government calling on Muslims to murder the writer over his award-winning novel The Satanic Verses for alleged blasphemy against Islam.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO