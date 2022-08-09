Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slate
Trump, Supporters Say the FBI Planted Nuclear Secrets and Also That He Can Declassify Things With His Mind
On Monday, the FBI carried out a surprise search of Donald Trump’s residence and the surrounding premises at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. In the days since, anonymously sourced reporting has suggested that one major reason for the raid was that federal officials, including those at the National Archives, had come to believe Trump was in possession of material taken from the White House that is supposed to be stored elsewhere. On Thursday night, the Washington Post reported that “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons” were among the items that agents were looking for.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Slate
How a False Claim About Wikipedia Sparked a Right-Wing Media Frenzy
July 29, when Beyoncé’s new album dropped, was a great day for her Wikipedia article, which received more than 90,000 views. But that same day, another article, Recession, racked up more than 200,000 views, pushing it past the entries for Beyoncé, the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, World War II, and Earth—combined.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said.
Slate
The Raid on Mar-a-Lago Is a Win for the Entire Justice Department
As sporting events go, nobody has enjoyed or participated in the years of Merrick-Garland-sucks/ Merrick-Garland-is-a-Warrior takes more than I have. Since the day President Joe Biden announced Garland as his choice to head up the Justice Department (which felt just the tiniest bit too stunty, I confess) I’ve shared the Wimbledon-level of back and forth strong emotions about Garland as icy-jawed “lawyer’s lawyer” and careened back to what seemed like his too-slow, plodding response to Donald Trump’s lawlessness. Like many others I pinged crazily between admiration for his refusal to play politics with the Justice Department and incandescent fury at his refusal to play politics with the Justice Department.
Slate
Why the Attack on Salman Rushdie Is So Shocking
Acclaimed British–Indian author Salman Rushdie had just arrived onstage for an event at New York state’s Chautauqua Institution when he was rushed by an assailant and stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen. The gory incident was caught on video, and soon after, the 75-year-old author was flown to a hospital where, as of this writing, he is reportedly undergoing surgery. Though little is known about the suspect, who was detained by police and identified as 24-year-old New Jersey resident Hadi Matar, observers were quick to recall the death sentence that’s hung over Rushdie’s head for over three decades: an edict from the Iranian government calling on Muslims to murder the writer over his award-winning novel The Satanic Verses for alleged blasphemy against Islam.
Slate
How Bad Would an Espionage Act Violation Be for a Soldier? What About for Trump?
On Thursday, it was reported that the Department of Justice and FBI raided Mar-a-Lago due to fears of multiple documents dealing with nuclear weapons, signals intelligence, and other classified materials being mishandled. It’s hard to come up with comparable events in U.S. history dealing with critical state secrets at this...
Slate
Some Informed Speculation About What’s in the Trump Mar-a-Lago Documents
Two mysteries pop out from the reports that, in its search of Mar-a-Lago, the FBI found classified documents about nuclear weapons and signals intelligence. First, precisely what is in these documents? Second, why did Donald Trump pilfer them from the White House when he left office in January?. We may...
Nuclear or not, classified or not, Mar-a-Lago files spell out jeopardy for Trump
President says he declassified secret and sensitive documents – but that may not matter for him to be prosecuted
Slate
Six Big Lessons From the Democrats’ Legislative Roller Coaster
The House on Friday passed the Inflation Reduction Act, sending Democrats’ long-sought climate, tax, and health care bill to President Biden’s desk. To commemorate the occasion, we look back at the gnarly, tedious, rollercoaster of a legislative process that began more than a year ago when Democrats, with unified control of Congress for the first time in over a decade, began work on what was expected to be The Mother of All Bills. What did we learn? What can we unlearn?
Slate
The Conspiracy Theory on the Far-Right Deep Web After the Trump FBI Raid
The GOP’s meltdown after the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was swift and fevered, with calls for investigations of the Justice Department and increasingly mainstream whispers of “civil war.” The right-wing corners of the internet mobilized in kind. The fertile far-right media ecosystem was more animated than it’s been in months, and the loose network of YouTube and podcast stars posted multiple shows filled with doomsday punditry within hours.
Comments / 0