ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Clarke Co School Board wants input on upcoming school year calendars

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1Fn9_0hA7QrJl00
Shrinking Schools project (Nam Y. Huh)

Less than one week into the new school year in Athens, the Clarke County School District is looking for public input on the next two school-year calendars: there is a feedback form on the Clarke County School District website.

From the CCSD website…

CCSD’s Academic Calendar Committee is seeking input from families and staff on the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 calendars.

To share your thoughts, please take our 10-15 minute survey by clicking this link or by scanning the QR code below.

All families and staff are invited to complete the survey by Monday, Aug. 15.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Temporary CCSD student registration center closes today

A week and a half into the new school year in Athens, and today is the last scheduled day of operation for the Clarke County School District’s temporary student registration center. It’s set up in the gym next to School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens. Student registration, after today, returns to the Student Registration Center office space on the second floor of the main administrative building.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co

The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation

ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
County
Clarke County, GA
Clarke County, GA
Education
City
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
Education
WGAU

Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side

The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Federal funding will mean facelift for North Avenue

Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works is making plans for $25 million in state and federal transportation funding, with work on sidewalks, bus stops, and traffic signals, much of it on North Avenue in Athens. From Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz’ Facebook page…. It was announced today that Athens-Clarke County...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UNG gets a new master’s degree program

There will be a new master’s degree program at the University of North Georgia: UNG says a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall of next year. The University of North Georgia will launch a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall 2023 through the Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis, pending Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approval.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#The New School#Clarke Co School Board#Ccsd#Cox Media Group
Red and Black

What is rush? A quick explanation of UGA sorority recruitment

Whether you decide to go Greek or not at the University of Georgia, you will almost undoubtedly feel the influence of Greek life both on and off campus. One of the biggest events in Greek life is the annual Panhellenic fall recruitment. Panhellenic Council is one of four Greek life...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Education
WGAU

UNG schedules Starlight Celebration

The Starlight Celebration and fireworks event on the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus is set for Saturday, Aug. 27. “Starlight is a UNG tradition that connects our campus with the community in a meaningful way each year, and I look forward to celebrating the start of the academic year with our students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members,” UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs said.
GAINESVILLE, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Loran Smith: Students Return To Athens

Seeing all the vans and U-Haul trailers across town last weekend brought about a reminder that there is nothing like the return of the students each August for the fall semester. I had a friend call about booking a room and asked for a recommendation of a lodging facility. “No...
ATHENS, GA
wfxl.com

Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia

Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

200 South DeKalb tenants are days away from complex-wide evictions

Two hundred residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex have only 19 days to find new places to stay after the residents claim that their leases have been unexpectedly terminated. Residents of the Forst at Columbia apartments in Decatur have gained the attention of county officials as they face...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

NGTC Practical Nursing Students Receive Pins

(Clarkesville) – North Georgia Technical College’s Practical Nursing students from the Currahee campus recently received their pins in a private graduation ceremony at the college. Pinning ceremonies are a traditional nursing practice that honors students prior to beginning their careers in healthcare. The following Practical Nursing students received...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’

When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
83K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy