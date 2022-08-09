Clarke Co School Board wants input on upcoming school year calendars

Shrinking Schools project (Nam Y. Huh)

Less than one week into the new school year in Athens, the Clarke County School District is looking for public input on the next two school-year calendars: there is a feedback form on the Clarke County School District website.

From the CCSD website…

CCSD’s Academic Calendar Committee is seeking input from families and staff on the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 calendars.

To share your thoughts, please take our 10-15 minute survey by clicking this link or by scanning the QR code below.

All families and staff are invited to complete the survey by Monday, Aug. 15.

©2022 Cox Media Group