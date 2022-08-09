ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Report: How monkeypox response can avoid worst COVID public information pitfalls

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — There is still confusion about availability of monkeypox testing and treatments. This emphasizes the importance of communication.

In healthcare, there is still one thing that is more important than anything else in the care of patients — and it has been the most important thing from the very beginning — communication: the ability to transfer important information from one person to another in an organized and accurate manner.

Far too many people paid the price of miscommunication during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are still trying to regroup.

At present, we are struggling with monkeypox, but doing somewhat better. Public health messages need to focus on key areas, such as at risk to individuals, symptoms and methods of spread.

Following this communication must then be information about testing and treatment, as well as continuous education. This is how we reduce suffering and save lives.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

