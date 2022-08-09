Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cognition Therapeutics CGTX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gilat Satellite Networks GILT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $56.24 million.

• Drive Shack DS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $82.58 million.

• ReWalk Robotics RWLK is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Creative Media CMCT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Dare Bioscience DARE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• Quotient QTNT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ebix EBIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $273.09 million.

• Motorcar Parts of America MPAA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $155.00 million.

• Heron Therapeutics HRTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $24.31 million.

• Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $50.48 million.

• Endeavour Silver EXK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $35.88 million.

• Bragg Gaming Group BRAG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.97 million.

• Ondas Holdings ONDS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.21 million.

• Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• EVgo EVGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $10.81 million.

• Village Farms Intl VFF is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ADC Therapeutics ADCT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $20.51 million.

• Target Hospitality TH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $104.60 million.

• 22nd Century Group XXII is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $10.71 million.

• Spark Networks LOV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $53.57 million.

• Wireless Telecom Group WTT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.54 million.

• Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $49.02 million.

• SuperCom SPCB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vertex Energy VTNR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $984.52 million.

• Rubius Therapeutics RUBY is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GCM Grosvenor GCMG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $106.00 million.

• UWM Hldgs UWMC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $448.64 million.

• MiNK Therapeutics INKT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nuvei NVEI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $283.42 million.

• Beauty Health SKIN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Olaplex Hldgs OLPX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $201.26 million.

• Starry Group Holdings STRY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $10.37 million.

• Blade Air Mobility BLDE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $37.98 million.

• Bentley Systems BSY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $267.77 million.

• Stereotaxis STXS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $7.44 million.

• AFC Gamma AFCG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $17.56 million.

• TPG TPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $275.93 million.

• Global Indemnity Group GBLI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Hyatt Hotels H is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Distribution Solutions DSGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $113.10 million.

• Hilton Grand Vacations HGV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $951.36 million.

• XPEL XPEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $78.55 million.

• Whole Earth Brands FREE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $130.91 million.

• PAR Technology PAR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $79.14 million.

• Cronos Group CRON is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $36.02 million.

• Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.24 per share on revenue of $6.29 million.

• MediWound MDWD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.28 million.

• Telos TLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $76.02 million.

• Bausch Health Companies BHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Broadwind BWEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $43.28 million.

• Kymera Therapeutics KYMR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $13.84 million.

• BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sunworks SUNW is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Priority Tech Holdings PRTH is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cerence CRNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $91.70 million.

• First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $174.66 million.

• Reynolds Consumer REYN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $942.69 million.

• Katapult Holdings KPLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $62.16 million.

• Chicago Atlantic Real REFI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $11.43 million.

• Vertex VERX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $116.78 million.

• 908 Devices MASS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $10.79 million.

• Sophia Genetics SOPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $11.95 million.

• Sterling Check STER is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $191.58 million.

• Novanta NOVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $209.75 million.

• CareMax CMAX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $136.21 million.

• Pennsylvania REIT PEI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• International Seaways INSW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $180.33 million.

• IAA IAA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $529.48 million.

• Kaltura KLTR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $41.75 million.

• InspireMD NSPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.

• Horizon Global HZN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FTC Solar FTCI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $32.39 million.

• Vivid Seats SEAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $125.63 million.

• AdaptHealth AHCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $724.22 million.

• ESAB ESAB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $635.95 million.

• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares CWEB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $33.13 million.

• Patria Investments PAX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $54.63 million.

• Atotech ATC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $383.33 million.

• Clarivate CLVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $691.75 million.

• Nuwellis NUWE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.12 million.

• Agenus AGEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $18.70 million.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $140.70 million.

• Avanos Medical AVNS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $208.27 million.

• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $123.37 million.

• CEVA CEVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $34.52 million.

• Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.36 per share on revenue of $116.89 million.

• ChannelAdvisor ECOM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $42.71 million.

• L.B. Foster FSTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $125.16 million.

• Maiden Hldgs MHLD is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TransDigm Gr TDG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.39 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Amyris AMRS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Clearside Biomedical CLSD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $370 thousand.

• Dine Brands Global DIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $236.45 million.

• Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CSI Compressco CCLP is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Planet Fitness PLNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $230.14 million.

• Aramark ARMK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.

• RadNet RDNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $348.94 million.

• Louisiana-Pacific LPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.40 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Sysco SYY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $18.21 billion.

• Ralph Lauren RL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Warner Music Group WMG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Veritiv VRTV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.50 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• RumbleON RMBL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $513.59 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor CCO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $645.29 million.

• Avaya Hldgs AVYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $621.80 million.

• Emerson Electric EMR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion.

• Healthcare Realty Trust HR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $179.96 million.

• Capri Holdings CPRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Perrigo PRGO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ingredion INGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Cipher Mining CIFR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Burford Capital BUR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Core Molding Technologies CMT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Terran Orbital LLAP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $46.12 million.

• Aethlon Medical AEMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $70 thousand.

• Akumin AKU is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• OppFi OPFI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $102.80 million.

• Journey Medical DERM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $21.31 million.

• Southwest Gas Hldgs SWX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BanColombia CIB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Manitex International MNTX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fluent FLNT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $87.63 million.

• Marchex MCHX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.40 million.

• Flotek Industries FTK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $22.80 million.

• Urban One UONE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CarLotz LOTZ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $71.50 million.

• Draganfly DPRO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Omeros OMER is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• WM Tech MAPS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $62.00 million.

• Stride LRN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $421.90 million.

• Plug Power PLUG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Purple Innovation PRPL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arlington Asset Inv AAIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.14 million.

• Cumberland CPIX is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MannKind MNKD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $15.62 million.

• OraSure Technologies OSUR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $70.12 million.

• ChemoCentryx CCXI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $13.07 million.

• Alcon ALC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Inspired Entertainment INSE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $65.30 million.

• Vir Biotechnology VIR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $215.38 million.

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Invitae NVTA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $136.85 million.

• Golub Capital BDC GBDC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $93.34 million.

• BRP Group BRP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $220.68 million.

• XP XP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $670.27 million.

• Gladstone Land LAND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $20.62 million.

• PaySign PAYS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.83 million.

• Limbach Holdings LMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $123.18 million.

• Jackson Finl JXN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Certara CERT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $85.46 million.

• SailPoint Technologies SAIL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $123.48 million.

• Accel Entertainment ACEL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Danimer Scientific DNMR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $15.36 million.

• Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $460 thousand.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $49.21 million.

• Comstock LODE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $890 thousand.

• Similarweb SMWB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Opthea OPT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Maxar Technologies MAXR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $568.97 million.

• Crescent Energy CRGY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $557.00 million.

• Lumos Pharma LUMO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $20 thousand.

• CTS CTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $589.95 million.

• Ormat Technologies ORA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Montauk Renewables MNTK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $50.70 million.

• Minerva Surgical UTRS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $13.88 million.

• Revolution Medicines RVMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $7.02 million.

• loanDepot LDI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $372.18 million.

• Revance Therapeutics RVNC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $28.45 million.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $3.55 million.

• First Eagle Alternative FCRD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.04 million.

• Consensus Cloud Solutions CCSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $92.66 million.

• Magnite MGNI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $124.80 million.

• Flywire FLYW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $49.07 million.

• Ichor Hldgs ICHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $310.14 million.

• Onto Innovation ONTO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $241.80 million.

• BTRS Holdings BTRS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $41.01 million.

• Cricut CRCT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $229.74 million.

SEER is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.26 million.

• ON24 ONTF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.27 million.

• The Hackett Group HCKT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $72.18 million.

• Repay Hldgs RPAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $69.39 million.

• Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Meta Materials MMAT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.08 million.

• Enfusion ENFN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $35.58 million.

• Tucows TCX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TuanChe TC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Veritone VERI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $38.18 million.

• Ziff Davis ZD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $348.56 million.

• The RealReal REAL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $154.05 million.

• Model N MODN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $54.78 million.

• Everbridge EVBG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $102.02 million.

• Shift Technologies SFT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $233.99 million.

• First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund GRID is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Backblaze BLZE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $20.30 million.

• Porch Group PRCH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $78.02 million.

• Thorne HealthTech THRN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LifeStance Health Gr LFST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $212.23 million.

• Coinbase Global COIN is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.68 per share on revenue of $830.52 million.

• Portman Ridge Finance PTMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $15.96 million.

• Smart Sand SND is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $54.10 million.

• Hyliion Holdings HYLN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $370 thousand.

• Atlas ATCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $414.48 million.

• Lightning eMotors ZEV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $6.81 million.

• Custom Truck One Source CTOS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Viant Technology DSP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $53.27 million.

• Codex DNA DNAY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.45 million.

• Mativ Holdings MATV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $394.50 million.

• Hill International HIL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Singular Genomics Sys OMIC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.

• Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.90 per share on revenue of $2.09 million.

• BioAtla BCAB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $400 thousand.

• AudioEye AEYE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $7.51 million.

• BioLife Solns BLFS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $39.18 million.

• Celsius Holdings CELH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $148.74 million.

• VanEck Energy Income ETF EINC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $37.83 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $520 thousand.

• HireQuest HQI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $7.62 million.

• Halozyme Therapeutics HALO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $138.78 million.

• Cano Health CANO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $712.61 million.

• DoubleDown Interactive DDI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $83.51 million.

• Senseonics Holdings SENS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.44 million.

• Grocery Outlet Holding GO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $860.15 million.

• BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.87 million.

• Angel Oak Mortgage AOMR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $18.44 million.

• Arteris AIP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.

• Sarcos Technology STRC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.92 million.

• ClearPoint Neuro CLPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $5.08 million.

• MeridianLink MLNK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $72.87 million.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $171.90 million.

• Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $20.58 million.

• PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes GRN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.02 million.

• EMCORE EMKR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $25.71 million.

• Arena Group Holdings AREN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $58.45 million.

• BARK BARK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $130.15 million.

• Forian FORA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $26.77 million.

• Surgalign Holdings SRGA is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.25 per share on revenue of $21.13 million.

• Solid Power SLDP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $800 thousand.

• NGL Energy Partners NGL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• trivago TRVG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $146.82 million.

• Axon Enterprise AXON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $258.96 million.

• Alta Equipment Group ALTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $351.92 million.

• Atlas Technical ATCX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $148.07 million.

• Harrow Health HROW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $22.07 million.

• PCTEL PCTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $24.50 million.

• Zai Lab ZLAB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $46.80 million.

• OptimizeRx OPRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $16.87 million.

• AdTheorent Holding ADTH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.40 million.

• Digital Media Solns DMS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $98.81 million.

• Treace Medical Concepts TMCI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $28.63 million.

• Berkeley Lights BLI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $21.35 million.

• Boxed BOXD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $50.06 million.

• SciPlay SCPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $163.64 million.

• Crexendo CXDO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.39 million.

• Kinetik Holdings KNTK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $203.83 million.

• Light & Wonder LNW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $596.72 million.

• ShotSpotter SSTI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $19.85 million.

• Array Technologies ARRY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $336.93 million.

• Advantage Solutions ADV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $981.32 million.

• Agiliti AGTI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $288.66 million.

• PetIQ PETQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $259.41 million.

• Nextdoor Holdings KIND is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $55.22 million.

• Velo3D VLD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $17.88 million.

• LiveVox Hldgs LVOX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $33.76 million.

• Sweetgreen SG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $130.37 million.

• V2X VVX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $451.16 million.

• Babylon Holdings BBLN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $265.72 million.

• Red Rock Resorts RRR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $404.45 million.

• AbCellera Biologics ABCL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $53.59 million.

• BuzzFeed BZFD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $108.13 million.

• Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $120.90 million.

• Barings BDC BBDC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $51.20 million.

• Synchronoss Technologies SNCR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $66.30 million.

• Natures Sunshine Products NATR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $92.05 million.

• Ontrak OTRK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $4.56 million.

• Nautilus NLS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $50.90 million.

• Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $520 thousand.

• Bloom Energy BE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $229.38 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics ALLO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $10 thousand.

• Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $43.51 million.

• Logan Ridge Finance LRFC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Spirit Airlines SAVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Darling Ingredients DAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Dolby Laboratories DLB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $294.04 million.

• XL Fleet XL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.70 million.

• Workiva WK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $126.05 million.

• Angi ANGI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $492.76 million.

• Quotient Technology QUOT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Exelixis EXEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $390.91 million.

• Masimo MASI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $540.56 million.

• TTEC Holdings TTEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $602.00 million.

• Arlo Technologies ARLO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $110.19 million.

• Alarm.com Holdings ALRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $208.35 million.

• American Public Education APEI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $152.12 million.

• Cleanspark CLSK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $36.00 million.

• Taboola.com TBLA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $335.75 million.

• Vuzix VUZI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.99 million.

• Trade Desk TTD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $364.87 million.

• AgroFresh Solutions AGFS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $22.23 million.

• PLBY Group PLBY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $71.89 million.

• comScore SCOR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $94.95 million.

• Clipper Realty CLPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.31 million.

• Super Micro Computer SMCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Doma Holdings DOMA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $114.54 million.

• IAC/InterActive IAC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Welltower OP WELL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• H&R Block HRB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $996.33 million.

• Unity Software U is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $298.30 million.

• American Vanguard AVD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $148.35 million.

• Wynn Resorts WYNN is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $980.85 million.

• Century Aluminum CENX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $881.00 million.

• ContextLogic WISH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $164.40 million.

• Rackspace Tech RXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $792.94 million.

• Azenta AZTA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $132.70 million.

• Akamai Technologies AKAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $898.14 million.

• Roblox RBLX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $645.00 million.

• Eastman Kodak KODK is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Elevate Credit ELVT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $121.88 million.

• Inter Parfums IPAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $216.72 million.

• Red Violet RDVT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Key Tronic KTCC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SES AI SES is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Synalloy SYNL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AuthID AUID is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• The Oncology Institute TOI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

