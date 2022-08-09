Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Nicki Minaj Announces Release Date of Her Upcoming Single, "Freaky Girl"
Nicki Minaj has taken to social media to announce the release dates of two upcoming projects: her next single and her upcoming Queen Radio episode. Minaj revealed the next Queen Radio episode will drop on August 11. Meanwhile, she’ll release “Freaky Girl” on August 12. Additionally, the rapper is preparing to unleash Nick James, her alter ego for this next era.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Responds After She's Roped Into Nicki Minaj's Fake Ex-Assistant Controversy
Nicki Minaj found herself in the middle of controversy this week after a fake page claiming to be her ex-assistant made some heinous accusations against the rapper. The fake page that used the identity of Kate Miller alleged Nicki owed millions to the IRS and fell out with some of her biggest collaborators like Beyoncé, Normani, and Ariana Grande. Nicki later denied any of this was true.
‘She’s 40’: Fans Of Cardi B Accused Of Age Shaming Nicki Minaj
The Barbz and Bardi Gang went head to head on Twitter over their queens, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, trading insults and hashtags.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj’s Father’s Killer Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison
Long Island, NY – Nicki Minaj’s father was killed in a hit-and-run in early 2021, and the person responsible has now been sentenced to a year in prison. According to TMZ, Charles Polevich was sentenced by Judge Howard Sturiun in Nassau County, New York on Wednesday morning (August 3).
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song
Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
Nicki Minaj Delivers Peak Barbiecore Pink in Ice Pick Heels & Cutout Bodysuit for ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Cover Debut
Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj teases new music and styles an all-pink outfit on her Instagram. The video posted on Aug. 4 shows the famed rapper laid sprawled out on a couch on her side showing off her outfit. Minaj has worn a lot of pink in different shades recently while promoting her new single “Freaky Girl,” which will release Aug. 12. A snippet of the new song has been going viral on TikTok, garnering hype for the unreleased track. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) Falling in line with current trends, the...
Drake Leaves Flirty Comment On Nicki Minaj’s Sexy Pic & Fans Go Wild Over Their Interaction
Drake and Nicki Minaj‘s beloved friendship is giving fans everything they want. A few days after the duo joined forces at the Young Money Reunion show, Drake, 35, left a flirty comment on Nicki’s Aug. 9 Instagram post. The social media content featured a photo of Nicki, 39, wearing a jean jacket and a sexy pink skirt as she walked onto a private jet. Plus, Nicki shared a video of herself bonding with Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. The video is so good that you have to see it for yourself!
Photos: Nicki Minaj through the years
Photos: Nicki Minaj through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Rapper Nicki Minaj (L) presents Eminem the Best Rap Album Award for "Recovery" onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj To Bring Back "Queen Radio" Later This Month
Nicki Minaj is bringing back Queen Radio, later this month, much to the excitement of her fans. In addition to the return of the show, she is releasing a line of merch to mark the occasion. Fans will be able to tune in through Amp, the new live radio app...
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
musictimes.com
Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne Reunion Concert CANCELED; Here’s the Devastating Reason
Bad news for fans! It appears that the highly-anticipated Young Money reunion show won't push through anymore after Drake made a shocking announcement online regarding his health. Taking to his official Instagram account, the Toronto-based rapper revealed he's "devastated" after testing positive for COVID-19. However, he assured fans that his...
Stereogum
VMAs Revive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Announce Nicki Minaj As 2022 Recipient
Over the years, MTV has used its Video Vanguard Award, later rechristened the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, as a lifetime achievement award and a chance to secure an appearance by a legit celebrity on their show. They haven’t always handed out the award — it went dormant for most of the 2000s and, after resuming for most of the 2010s, hasn’t been granted since Missy Elliott in 2019 — and the winners haven’t always been known for their iconic music videos. But the show is resurrecting the award this year to honor one Onika Maraj.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory
Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Acting Debut as Tina Snow in Starz’s ‘P-Valley’
Megan Thee Stallion is taking her “Savage” song to a whole new level, making her acting debut on the penultimate episode of P-Valley Season 2 on Sunday night (Aug. 7), guest starring as Tina Snow. The rapper, who previously won Grammys for best new artist, best rap performance,...
thesource.com
[LISTEN] Megan Thee Stallion Surprises with New Sophomore Album “Traumazine”
Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans with the announcement of her sophomore album Traumazine. The GRAMMY award-winning Rapstar took to social media on Thursday to announce Traumazine will be hitting streaming platforms today via 1501 Certified Ent/ 300 Ent. She released a cover art and a tracklist that includes features from...
Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs
Nicki Minaj has been tapped to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. She also will take the stage and perform for the first time since 2018 during the awards show, which is set to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Aug. 28.More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto Film Fest: Harry Styles and 'My Policeman' Co-Stars Tapped for Performance Award'Abbott Elementary' Leads TV Critics Awards Winners'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Production Designers: "Our Core Mission Is to Celebrate Black Women" Minaj is a 17-time VMA nominee and five-time...
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj: Mattel Sues Rap Snacks Over Rapper’s Barbie-Que Chips
Nicki Minaj is stuck in the middle of a lawsuit between Mattel and Rap Snacks over the rapper’s tailor-made potato chips — although she’s not a defendant in the suit. According to AllHipHop, Mattel filed a lawsuit against Rap Snacks on August 8 alleging the food company didn’t clear the use of its Barbie trademark for Nicki Minaj’s Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Chips that launched in July.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
NME
See footage from the Young Money reunion show with Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne
Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne performed their Young Money reunion show in Toronto last night (August 6), performing a litany of their respective hits for approximately 16,000 fans. Announced less than a month ago, the show rounded out a trilogy of shows Drake hosted for his ‘October World Weekend’,...
28 Times Filmmakers Failed To Notice Major Mistakes, So Viewers Caught Them Instead
Uhhh, that's not the Rachel Green I know...
Comments / 0