Read full article on original website
Related
capradio.org
Here's why Oregonians are so proud of their blackberries
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. It's peak blackberry season in Oregon. And residents' fingers are sticky with sweet juice. Even if you don't live there, the blackberries you eat are likely from the state's Willamette Valley. Transcript. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Ask an Oregonian what summer tastes like,...
capradio.org
Mental health workers say they plan to strike
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Two thousand Kaiser mental health workers plan to go on strike Monday. They say Kaiser has failed to follow California law and make sure patients with mental health needs are given prompt care. Transcript. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. On Monday, more than...
capradio.org
Le bon temps continue to roll on Cajun radio in Southern Louisiana
VILLE PLATTE, La.— By 8:30 Saturday morning, the red-brick tavern called Fred's Lounge is already filled with rice farmers, bikers from New Orleans and wide-eyed French tourists ready to party. Some sit at the varnished bar sipping Budweisers and Bloody Marys, while couples waltz gracefully across the worn linoleum. A traditional Cajun band — accordion, fiddle, rhythm guitar, bass, drums and triangle — provides the soundtrack.
capradio.org
Northern California wildfires: Where to find updates on air quality, evacuations, and official information
To get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. Containment on the McKinney Fire was at 80% on Friday evening. The blaze in Siskiyou County has burned 60,389 acres. The wildfire has virtually wiped out the town of Klamath...
Comments / 0