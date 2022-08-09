Read full article on original website
Beware of a Disgusting T-Shirt Scam Spreading in NJ Shore Facebook Groups
Local Facebooks can be a helpful resource. People look to them for recommendations about businesses, to discuss neighborhood happenings, and to gather as a community. However, some people are taking advantage of this. And the latest way they're scamming people is absolutely gross. As I scrolled Facebook this week, I...
Crumbl Cookies Opens More NJ Stores – Can We Get One in Ocean County?
The store opened in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which was yesterday, August 4th. There's nothing more comforting than the taste of a freshly baked cookie. Crumbl Cookies, a chain that everyone's been obsessing over (and rightfully so), takes the cookies we all know and love to the next level.
NJ Housewife Teresa Giudice’s Huge Wedding Was Saturday, But Her Own Family Didn’t Go
It looks like the on-again-off-again Giudice/Gorga family feud is back on. This past Saturday was the wedding reality tv fans have been looking forward to for ages. New Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas tied the knot after over two years of dating. The wedding was huge (and so...
It’s a Gross But Necessary Question: Can You Drive Without Shoes in NJ?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
Two New Jersey Retail Giants Join Forces For One Ultimate Affordable Store
I have a riddle for you: What is affordable + affordable?. YES! Affordable IS the answer. Wow, you're smart. Thanks to two retail giants, a new store -- the first of its kind actually -- is coming to New Jersey and yes, the theme is affordable!. According to NJ.com, Dollar...
Look Out, New Jersey – A Dangerous New Texting Scam is On the Rise
These scammers think of everything. Beware, New Jersey. Yet another scam is on the rise. This time, they're targeting you by pretending to be a company known for its safe transactions - PayPal. The other morning, my Mom texted me that she got one of these messages. I'm glad she...
BEWARE To New Jersey Car Owners: Viral Social Media Challenge Is Targeting You
There will come a day when I no longer have to warn you about stupid social media challenges. At least, there better be. We've got another one for you to worry about. You'd think the kids would learn by now. This is far from the first social media challenge we've...
New Jersey Concertgoers Will 100% Relate To Hilarious Viral Ticketmaster Meme
What is the most you would ever pay for any given concert ticket?. Well current concert ticket prices blow these numbers out of the water. Prices are inflated just about everywhere right now. New Jersey fans were infuriated after floor tickets to see Bruce Springsteen were listed for $1,000 or...
Get Fresh New Jersey Grown Tomatoes For Free In Seaside Heights, NJ
In scorching hot weather like this, how does a fresh, juicy, refreshing New Jersey grown tomato sound?. You could eat them with just a small sprinkle of salt. OR you can go big and add some fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze and even some fresh basil on top. OR you...
Shameful US Map Accurately Calls New Jersey Out for What it’s Worst At
This map will leave you feeling attacked and validated at the same time. Every now and then, a website will put together a map with data about each state. The topic is usually lighthearted, like each state's favorite Halloween candy, or what your state orders most to drink at the bar!
Do New Jersey Lifeguards Have To Attempt A Rescue During A Shark Attack?
Shark attacks have been on the rise over the last few months. It almost feels like new shark encounters are being reported on daily. It got me thinking: What are Jersey Shore lifeguards trained to do in the event of a shark attack?. [video mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/393/files/2022/07/attachment-What-Are-Lifeguards-Trained-To-Do-During-A-Shark-Attack_-Made-by-Headliner.mp4"][/video]. Thank you to Ortley Beach...
Get A Huge Cost Cutting Bonus When You Buy An Electric Car In New Jersey
Have you been thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle?. I've been dabbling with the idea for a little while but after seeing the price of gas skyrocket, I might be ready. My aunt, who purchased her electric vehicle a few years ago, said that the car drives...
