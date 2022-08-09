Read full article on original website
Recreational marijuana back on Arkansas ballot, votes may not count
Recreational marijuana is back on the ballot, but a viable vote remains to be seen.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in for October Arkansas governor debate
More activity in the Arkansas governor race.
Registration opens for 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration is open for the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election. It offers a chance for students across the state to learn about how officials are elected and the voting process. Students at all Tennessee schools - Pre-K through 12th grade – and public, private or home...
Arkansas governor signs accelerated tax cuts, school safety funding into law
Just hours after getting final approval from the Arkansas Legislature, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed into law the acceleration of tax cuts and a grant program to help schools improve safety. At the end of the 2022 fiscal year in June, the state reported a budget surplus of $1.6...
KHBS
Arkansas Democrats call for special session extension
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Republicans respond to Democrats call for extension to special session.
Oklahoma voters head to the polls August 23
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma voters are set to vote on several races later this month. August 23 is Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election and Special Elections. In addition to state and congressional seats, Chelsea residents in Craig County voters will decide on a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The bond issue must pass by 60 percent.
$500 million tax cut passes in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned their special session after approving a $500 million tax cut package. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the cuts Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion. Hutchinson planned to […]
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
KATV
Arkansas lawmakers vote to reduce state income taxes in special session
Little Rock (KATV) — Arkansas state legislators convened in a special session at the state capitol on Wednesday to vote on the reduction of state income taxes. Majority of the state lawmakers voted to reduce state incomes taxes, but some told KATV those cuts could've waited until the next regular session.
Opinion | The races may not grab attention for November, but the issues might | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that the August election is over, the attention turns to our third and final appointment at the polls this year – the November midterm election. But the way things are shaping up, this could be one appointment many voters will choose to miss. Neither...
Arkansas Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
Tax cuts on the table as Arkansas legislative session begins
The Arkansas State Legislature gathered Tuesday morning to begin its special session related to income tax cuts. Proposed legislation advanced through committee Tuesday.
Gov. Hutchinson announces health coverage expansions for maternal health in Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday morning that Arkansas is looking to expand initiatives focused on child and maternal health in 2023.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
A federal lawsuit filed in Little Rock is looking to use laws originally targeting organized crime to go after medical marijuana suppliers In Arkansas.
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,463 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,463 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 8,064 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 923 new cases per day in the state,...
Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces school supply giveaway tour
The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is giving back to the youth before the school year begins with a back-to-school statewide supply tour.
Arkansas trucking storage continues despite pay raises
An ongoing shortage in the trucking industry is impacting everyone. A study by the American Trucking Association reports 80,000 openings for truck drivers nationwide. Kelly Crow, the Vice President of Arkansas Trucking Association says pay wages have increased to attract drivers.
Louisiana woman praising man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
The Farmers Almanac winter forecast is already out; what does it mean for Arkansas?
Every year the Farmers Almanac comes out with its winter forecast that tries to predict what to expect for the upcoming winter.
The No.1 Pro-Life State
Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
