Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
jtv.tv
Events of August 12, 13, and 14, 2022
Jackson County Fair. Pay One Price Day-Bracelets $30. Veterans Day, Veterans admitted free. Schedule: 9 AM Open Beef Show, 11 AM Cornhole Contest, 1 PM 4-H Small Animal Livestock Buyers Luncheon, 2 PM 4-H Animal Auction. 2 PM Bingo Tent opens, 2 PM Rides open, 5 PM Bad Mojo on Keeley Stage. 5 PM Hospitality Tent opens, 7 PM Grandstand Show: Twisted P Rodeo.
jtv.tv
Friday, August 12, 2022
Friday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Denise Schonhard, Immunization Action Plan Coordinator, Jackson County Health Department. Andy visits US Staffing Open House event. Experience Jackson at Quiet World Sports. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from August 11. Friday on The Bart Hawley...
jtv.tv
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
All new Wednesday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Zoe Lyons, Jackson Director, MDHHS. Joey Badall, Midwest Vehicle Group. Joe Sharpe & Andy Adair, Owners, K&L Telecom. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Troy White, City of...
jtv.tv
Jackson News Briefs August 12, 2022
Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity announces new Executive Director. Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity (GJHFH) is pleased to present Sheila Everts as the new Executive Director, beginning this week. Evert’s background includes over ten years in the mortgage industry, serving as a financial counselor at Community Action Agency, and most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jtv.tv
Events of Thursday, August 11, 2022
Jackson County Fair. Veterans Day. Veterans are admitted free. Pay One Price Day, $30 bracelets. Today’s schedule: 9 AM Ponies & Saddle Horse Judging, 4-H Tractor Handling. 1 PM Gates open to the public. 1 PM Bingo tent opens. 2 PM Rides open. 12 PM 4-H Large Animal Livestock Auction Buyers Luncheon, 2 PM 4H Large Animal Auction, 4 PM to 8 PM Ham Radio Demo-Gumper Building, 5 PM Hospitality Tent opens, 6 PM K105.3 Game Night.
jtv.tv
Beurmann Wins Third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals Title
(August 10, 2022 12:03 PM) Ron Beurmann from the Country Club of Jackson won his third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals title last week finishing with a 6-under-par score. He earned the comeback win with a solid round on Tuesday. The top playing Michigan Senior PGA Professionals were back in Northern...
jtv.tv
Jackson College Introduces Jackson College Global
(August 12, 2022 2:23 PM) Jackson College has announced the launch of Jackson College Global, representing the evolution of online learning at the College, a provider of quality higher education since 1928. The College has offered online learning for entire academic programs virtually for 20 years. In its launch, Jackson College Global offers 40 programs to students around the world. It brings together state-of-the-art learning experiences with the community college’s focus on student success and service according to Dr. Brian Newberry, director of Jackson College Virtual. While many institutions offer four-year degrees, fewer provide shorter programs of study that help students transfer into four-year colleges or prepare students for jobs in the global workforce.
jtv.tv
City of Jackson Weekly Construction Update August 12, 2022
(August 12, 2022 6:43 PM) The City of Jackson Department of Engineering has released the weekly construction report for three projects. Earlier this week, the lids of manholes and water valves on the east side of the street were adjusted up to match what will be the top of the new pavement. At this time, the concrete around those lids is being given time to cure and gain strength.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jtv.tv
Swihart Continues Dominance in JCWGA Senior Golf Open
Golfer Kathy Swihart watches her chip shot head toward the hole during the Jackson County Womens Golf Association Senior Open at Sharp Park Golf Course on Thursday. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. JTV Sports. (August 12, 2022 2:33 PM) The Jackson County Womens Golf Association may want to change...
jtv.tv
Parker Takes Over Vikings Football Program
Key players for the Jackson High School varsity football team include, from left, Miland Weatherspoon, Josh Billingsley, Cayman Harris, Coach Antonio Parker, Tyler Selby, Gibson Drummond, and Brady Dillon. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. JTV Sports. (August 12, 2022 3:13 PM) Antonio Parker has spent the last 18 years...
jtv.tv
Hillsdale Looks to Rebound from Subpar Season
Key players for the Hillsdale High School varsity football team include, from left, Jordan Barnes, Brody Young, Coach Marc Lemerand, Stephen Petersen, and Peter Moore. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (August 11, 2022 3:21 PM) The Hillsdale High School varsity football team is in an unusual position in 2022.
jtv.tv
Jackson County Cumulative Report: 44,126 COVID-19 Positive Cases and 591 Deaths
(August 10, 2022 12:00 PM) The Jackson County Health Department released the COVID-19 positive numbers for Jackson County. As of 12:00 PM today, there are 44,126 positive cases (cumulative), and 591 deaths (cumulative)*. There are 387 new cases and 4 new deaths since last Wednesday’s report. The next report will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jtv.tv
Messer Takes Over Football at Hanover-Horton
Key players for the Hanover-Horton High School varsity football team include, from left, Tristan Johnson, Janson Silveus, head Coach David Messer, Nathan Smith, Craig Foote, and Josh Frailey. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. JTV Sports. New Hanover-Horton High School varsity football Coach David Messer had planned on being a...
Comments / 0