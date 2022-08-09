(August 12, 2022 2:23 PM) Jackson College has announced the launch of Jackson College Global, representing the evolution of online learning at the College, a provider of quality higher education since 1928. The College has offered online learning for entire academic programs virtually for 20 years. In its launch, Jackson College Global offers 40 programs to students around the world. It brings together state-of-the-art learning experiences with the community college’s focus on student success and service according to Dr. Brian Newberry, director of Jackson College Virtual. While many institutions offer four-year degrees, fewer provide shorter programs of study that help students transfer into four-year colleges or prepare students for jobs in the global workforce.

JACKSON, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO