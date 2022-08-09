Read full article on original website
Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations
PLYMOUTH – Cape Cod 5 recently announced that it will open two new locations in Plymouth next year. “The addition of these new locations emphasizes Cape Cod 5’s continued and expanded commitment to serving Plymouth and the surrounding area,” CEO Matt Burke said. Both locations will offer...
Ride for Homes to Raise Awareness for Affordable Housing
BOURNE – As Cape Cod’s housing crisis continues, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is holding a fundraising ride to cover costs for building affordable homes in the region. Habitat Cape Cod’s Ride for Homes event will take place in September and will offer three different routes of varying lengths for riders who participate.
Cyanobacteria Alert for Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster
BREWSTER – A cyanobacteria bloom has been reported at Schoolhouse Pond Town Landing in Brewster by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod. The town has posted a health advisory for the pond, urging residents to avoid contact with the water where a visible algal bloom is present. Pets and...
Friday update out of Provincetown after sewer emergency remains in place
Crews worked endlessly through the night getting the vacuum line on Bradford Street up and running in Provincetown as the Cape Cod community is nearing the 24-hour mark of a sewer emergency. “We continue to make progress and we are moving in the right direction,” said Town Manager Alex Morse....
Barnstable County Makes ARPA Funding Available for Cape Cod Organizations
HYANNIS – Barnstable County has made $5 million of the $41 million total in American Rescue Plan Act funds available to local organizations. The funds are in addition to the $10 million available through application for towns in the county. The money will be distributed in grants ranging from...
Bourne to Receive Barnstable County ARPA Funds
BOURNE – Bourne is the second town to receive part of the $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act set aside by Barnstable County of the $41 million total for COVID recovery. The roughly $750,000 grant will be used to purchase two custom-built Emergency Medical Vehicles, said Town Administrator Marlene McCollem.
IFAW Opens Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – The International Fund for Animal Welfare has opened their new Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port. The site will train teams of rescuers to care for animals and the environment worldwide. Issues related to things such as climate change and natural disasters will be the focus...
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
7 Best Cape Cod Towns To Visit This Summer
Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.
Westport’s Nickname for Summer Residents Has Curious Origins
Welcome to Westport, where a majority of the community is comprised of farmers, fishermen, teachers, contractors and other blue-collar types. Route 6 up north is considered the "city" part of town. Meanwhile, anyone living south off of Horseneck Road or Narrow Avenue resides in the sticks. Westport is a simple...
No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
Locals Angry Influencers Are Flocking To Nantucket To Be “Coastal Grannies”
Tik Tok is rearing it’s trending head again to the dismay of the residents of Nantucket. Kailey Davis (who describes herself as the “Millennial Martha Stewart”) is a 29 year-old influencer who is at the head of the “coastal granny” trend that is heating up on Tik Tok and beyond. The trend encourages people in their late teens and twenties to skip the wild nightlife associated with their age bracket and instead retreat to vacation in quiet, quaint, beach towns (Nantucket being the hub) – perfect for some good photo and video content. But while businesses and Nantucket’s Chamber of Commerce are enjoying the influx of younger tourists visiting, the local residents of Nantucket ain’t havin’ the influx of selfie sticks.
Acushnet News and Happenings
The Friends of the Acushnet Public Library are having a special raffle fundraiser during the month of August, in conjunction with the library’s summer concert series (listing follows). The Friends are raffling chances for five great prizes. Through generous donations from local businesses, prizes include a $50 gift card...
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
‘Committed to long-term success’: Beloved Massachusetts theme park no longer for sale
CARVER, Mass. — A beloved Massachusetts theme park is no longer for sale and aiming to reopen ahead of this upcoming holiday season after acquiring new operators. In a Facebook post, Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver wrote, “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale. The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities.”
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
MSPCA announces more than 100 animals urgently need homes following law enforcement investigation on area property
BOSTON and Methuen, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 – The MSPCA at Nevins Farm today announced that more than 100 goats urgently need special homes following a law enforcement investigation and seizure in January from a Dighton property. The goats were seized along with an adult mustang and emu. The...
Dennis Fireworks and Antique Car Parade Return
DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will close out the height of the summer season with a bang on September 4 with its annual fireworks show and beach party. The event had to be moved to its new date due to nesting piping plovers. The free event will...
8 Day Trips from Boston
