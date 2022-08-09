Read full article on original website
2023 Nissan Z Configurator Launches, Most Expensive Model Is $60,367
The configurator for the 2023 Nissan Z is now available online, and that means it's time to build your ideal example of the latest generation of the brand's sport coupe. Getting every available accessory on the Proto Spec trim takes the price to $60,367 after the $1,025 destination fee. The...
2023 Jeep Gladiator Gets Eyeball-Searing High Velocity Paint Option
Among the many automotive brands existing beneath the Stellantis umbrella, few offer such a creative palette of exterior paint options as Dodge and Jeep. That goes for actual colors as well as the names used to describe them, and as of today, there's something new for the Jeep Gladiator that's sure to grab your attention.
Porsche 911 GT3 Receives Carbon Fiber Upgrades From Techart
Porsche is about to unveil the new 911 GT3 RS very soon but the 911 GT3 is still a machine that deserves the attention of Porsche enthusiasts and fans. Techart, the German tuning company that modifies all sorts of Porsche vehicles, has a new aerodynamic package for the sports car and it relies heavily on carbon fiber. There are other upgrades also worth talking about, but let’s see what the new body kit includes first.
Audi Quattro Legends Meet In Drag Race To Celebrate Inline-Five Anniversary
These are some of our favorite sports cars. Audi’s legendary inline-five cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine turns 45 years this year. What better way to celebrate one of the company’s iconic mills than a drag race of no fewer than five different models powered by the inline-five? The Carwow team comes to help us with its new exclusive video, featuring five legends going against each other in a direct drag race.
Adventure Wagon Uses Modular Components To Build Custom Camper Vans
There is a wide range of camper van options available today to customers. You can buy pre-built products ready for adventure or build your own from the ground up. Adventure Wagon occupies a space between those extremes by using modular components to build custom camper vans. Adventure Wagon’s Modular Interior...
Mercedes To Discontinue Metris Van In US After Q3 2023: Report
The Mercedes-Benz Metris will disappear from the company’s US lineup later next year. Production of the four-cylinder engine that powers it is ending, and it’s taking the low-selling van with it. The Metris isn’t the only casualty of this decision, according to the new Automotive News report. The...
New Lamborghini Urus Model Breaks Record For SUV Climbing Pikes Peak
Lamborghini has been keeping a secret. During the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June, a new variant of the Urus set a course record for a production-spec SUV. The performance-focused machine covered the 156-turn mountain road in 10 minutes and 32.064 seconds. A Bentley Bentayga held the title since 2018 by clocking a time of 10:49.902.
Buick, GMC Now Require $1,500 OnStar Subscription On New Vehicles
Shoppers who checked out a new Buick or GMC vehicle this summer were likely left scratching their heads looking at the window sticker. Since June 2, both General Motors brands have been selling vehicles with an optional OnStar package as standard equipment with no, uh, option to remove it, according to the Detroit Free Press. This forces buyers to pay $1,500 for three years of service whether they want it or not.
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
Audi Q9 Three-Row Large Luxury SUV For US Reportedly Coming In 2025
Staying up to date with Audi's lineup takes a full-time job as the German luxury marque has one of the most confusing portfolios in the business. It recently launched an MQB-based Q6 SUV, which is actually longer and wider than the Q7. It’s sold only in China as a fancier alternative to the Volkswagen Atlas. It carries a name that'll also be used for the PPE-based Q6 E-Tron / E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs twinned with the Porsche Macan EV.
2023 Honda Pilot Renderings Imagine A Stylish, Sporty-Looking SUV
The Honda Pilot is getting a significant makeover for the 2023 model year. It’ll debut sometime this year, but Honda has just kicked off the SUV’s teaser campaign. And the first teaser image didn’t reveal anything. Thankfully, Kolesa.ru has shared a pair of unofficial renderings that preview the redesigned model, showing off the potential styling changes.
McLaren 765LT Hits Over 200 MPH In Bouncy Top Speed Run On Autobahn
McLaren may have a rather confusing lineup with more "special" models than we can count, but there's no denying that the peeps from Woking make some of the fastest cars money can buy. A new video shot on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn shows the 765 Long Tail being pushed to the maximum, delivering lightning-quick acceleration. It shifts through all seven gears in the blink of an eye and picks up speed at a truly mesmerizing pace.
Ken Block's Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron Coming To Laguna Seca
Ken Block's Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron makes its debut in the United States at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca from August 17 through August 21. As an extra bonus, a 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 Group B rally car goes on display there, too. The Hoonitron...
Bowlus Volterra Is An Electric Travel Trailer That Can Charge Your EV
It's nearly impossible to miss a Bowlus travel trailer when you see one. The polished exterior with aero-minded retro styling is offset by a thoroughly modern interior. Now, there's a new model that looks like other Bowlus offerings, but you won't find any propane or internal combustion generators on board. It's called the Volterra, and it's 100 percent electric.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Review: Same Old Dog, A Ton Of New Tricks
Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Efficiency | Price | FAQs. The EV revolution needs pickup trucks to truly win over the American market. In terms of sales volume and general consumer affinity, the truck is king in the US. That makes the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning the single most important new-car debut of the year.
BMW And Toyota Partner To Mass Produce New Fuel Cell Vehicles
It's been over a decade since BMW and Toyota began working together. The partnership would produce the Supra and Z4, but their ties run deeper than their sports car. The two will start mass-producing and selling jointly developed hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as soon as 2025. Pieter Nota, BMW's sales chief, divulged the information in an interview with Nikkei Asia.
AWD BMW M5 With Turbo V8 Races Naturally Aspirated Audi R8 V10 RWD
A new drag racing video pits an unlikely pair against each other – the BMW M5 Competition and the Audi R8 RWD. The two couldn’t be more different, but do those differences reveal themselves on the track? A new video from the Carwow YouTube channel finds out. There’s...
Next-Gen Volvo XC90 EV Design Allegedly Revealed In Patent Images
New renderings shared at the Worldscoop forums claim to show the next Volvo XC90. They appear to be patent images, though we were unable to confirm a specific source. However, the plot thickens a bit as we did find a recent trademark filing from Volvo for the name EXC90. Is it merely a coincidence that images and a name appeared at the same time?
Bentley's "Friendly Takeover" Of Monterey Will Include 103 Cars
The 2022 Monterey Car Week is almost upon us. Happening from August 12 to 21, 2022, the series of car-centric events will feature several automakers that exhibit their vehicles to thousands of attendees. Bentley announces its attendance at the event, which will feature 103 vehicles all over the Monterey Peninsula.
Lexus LFA Electric Successor Could Have Simulated Manual Gearbox
Lexus took us by surprise at the end of last year when parent company Toyota presented its EV strategy that also included the first glimpse of a swoopy supercar. Known as the Electrified Sport, the zero-emissions performance machine made the trip from Japan to Europe earlier this year for the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Arriving later this decade, it'll serve as an LFA successor, but with an EV setup instead of a naturally aspirated V10.
