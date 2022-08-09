ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

wzdm.com

School Bus Safety Still Top of Mind for Law Enforcement

All Knox County schools are back to the books, with partial first weeks ending for all students today. The first week also means increased police presence around the various Knox County schools. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand reminds everyone of the extra patrols around the schools.. Vincennes City Police are...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Monkeypox Cases Not in Knox County At This Time

Officials have been raising awareness about monkeypox striking in parts of Indiana. However, at this time, no monkeypox cases have been reported in Knox County. The virus has been detected in around 15% of Indiana’s counties. However, Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says they only know of cases in one Indiana county — Marion County.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Knox County I-Read Scores Higher than State Average

Knox County third graders passed the I-Read exam in numbers much higher than the state average. The state average was just below 82%. In the county, North Knox third graders averaged 89%, while Vincennes Community students passed at a just under 91% rate. South Knox students were among the state’s best, with a 97.6% passing rate. The Diocese of Evansville — including student at Vincennes Flaget Elementary — passed at a rate of 95.5%.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Helping His Hands Still Helping in Kentucky

Vincennes-based Helping His Hands is thanking the community for donations to help keep their shelves stocked. At this time, Helping His Hands crews are still helping tornado victims in western Kentucky. However, they also expect eventually to help victims of recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. Helping His Hands president Scott...
VINCENNES, IN
WJHL

3 dead after Indiana home explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in Evansville, Indiana. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. Weinbach between Columbia and Oak Hill […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

FSSA announces pilot program to integrate mental health, addiction peer recovery professionals in Indiana county jails

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of a pilot program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services. The Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support...
INDIANA STATE
wzdm.com

Vincennes Green Returns to Action After 2 Day Layoff

The Vincennes Green team comes back after two days off to face Julington Creek, Florida in the third quarterfinal in the Championship round. The Vincennes Greens were the number 1 seed, as they won Pool A with a 3-1 record. The winner will play tonight in the Championship semifinals; the Cal Ripken 10 year-old World Series title game will be played at 1 pm Saturday. Other Championship quarterfinals today include Willamette Valley versus Mew Canaan Connecticut; Oahu Hawaii taking on Marlton New Jersey; and Florence Alabama facing South Lexington, Kentucky.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHR

Silver Alert canceled after missing southern Indiana man found safe

ENGLISH, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a 74-year-old man from southern Indiana was found safe Friday. The Perry County Sheriff's Department said Kenneth Davenport went missing from English, Indiana, Thursday night. English, Indiana, is roughly 115 miles south of downtown Indianapolis. Amber Alert vs....
ENGLISH, IN
WANE-TV

Jailers hurt in fight in western Indiana jail

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man previously incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail has been hit with new charges after what the sheriff called a physical altercation with jail staff. Seth A. Vilchuck, 34, is no longer housed in the jail after being sent back to the Department of...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

BPW Approves SIDC Administration of Final Phase of VPD Window Grant

The Vincennes Board of Works will use the Southern Indiana Development Commission to administer the final part of a window grant. The grant is for the final phase of upgrading the windows for the Vincennes Police Department. The 50-thousand dollar grant will go toward improving the efficiency of the windows,...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Ouabache Trails Park Still Without Power

Knox County’s Ouabache Trails Park is still without power, and will likely be that way for the near future. That word from County Parks Board member Cathy Lane. In comments before the Knox County Council, Lane said the group is meeting with Duke Energy to discuss the issue on Monday. Lane and other Parks Board members are seeking answers to restore the power to the park area.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Dunn named KCARC President

KCARC has a new President. The board overseeing the agency that provides information, support and connectivity for those with disabilities in Knox County, met Tuesday and announced that Nash Dunn is their new leader. He joined the staff at KCARC in 2018 as Vice President of Program Services. In October...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Crash In Bloomington

Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wzdm.com

Daviess County Foundation Awards Grant to Meals on Wheels

The Daviess County group “Our Community Foundation” has awarded a $250 mini-grant to Senior and Family Services for their Meals on Wheels/Congregate Meal Program. The grant will be used to purchase cooking equipment, including pans, cookie sheets, and utensils for the program. Meals on Wheels provides an average...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone

You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
MUNCIE, IN

