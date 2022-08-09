Read full article on original website
Lawmakers considering bill that would retroactively reduce sentences to match future reforms
As Ohio lawmakers consider ways of overhauling the state’s criminal justice system to direct criminal offenses away from prison sentences, a bill would make sure that any changes would also apply to people already behind bars for nonviolent offenses. The bipartisan legislation is called the Sentencing Fairness and Justice...
Advocates warn of ‘COVID cliff’ as Ohio looks to spend remaining federal relief dollars
After unveiling a new digital tool that tracks federal relief dollars distributed in Ohio, a collection of advocates said the state needs to put more money into services for low-income Ohioans. The state received $5.4 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and leaders have distributed $3.5...
Drug policy reform group sues board responsible for spending half of Ohio's opioid settlement money
A drug policy reform group said the foundation set up by the state to spend more than $400 million in opioid settlement money on substance use treatment programs isn’t being transparent about how it will do that. That group has filed a lawsuit to force the OneOhio Recovery Foundation...
Unfilled records requests hide the full story behind Ohio’s utility corruption scandal
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine knew critics questioned whether the former FirstEnergy nuclear plants really needed House Bill 6’s $1.1 billion bailout. But Sam Randazzo, chair of the state’s regulatory commission at the time, assured DeWine the plants couldn’t otherwise cover their costs. DeWine signed the nuclear and coal bailout bill into law in July 2019.
Le bon temps continue to roll on Cajun radio in Southern Louisiana
VILLE PLATTE, La.— By 8:30 Saturday morning, the red-brick tavern called Fred's Lounge is already filled with rice farmers, bikers from New Orleans and wide-eyed French tourists ready to party. Some sit at the varnished bar sipping Budweisers and Bloody Marys, while couples waltz gracefully across the worn linoleum. A traditional Cajun band — accordion, fiddle, rhythm guitar, bass, drums and triangle — provides the soundtrack.
