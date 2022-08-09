Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wzdm.com
BPW Approves SIDC Administration of Final Phase of VPD Window Grant
The Vincennes Board of Works will use the Southern Indiana Development Commission to administer the final part of a window grant. The grant is for the final phase of upgrading the windows for the Vincennes Police Department. The 50-thousand dollar grant will go toward improving the efficiency of the windows,...
wzdm.com
Vincennes Public Service Departments Using Upgrades to Upgrade Fleets
Vincennes City Police officers are working with newer police vehicles, thanks to a City effort to update the police fleet. Vincennes City Council passed an issue to continue a rotation of new police vehicles for the Department’s use. Council president Tim Salters believes the continued vehicle update improves the...
wzdm.com
Monkeypox Cases Not in Knox County At This Time
Officials have been raising awareness about monkeypox striking in parts of Indiana. However, at this time, no monkeypox cases have been reported in Knox County. The virus has been detected in around 15% of Indiana’s counties. However, Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says they only know of cases in one Indiana county — Marion County.
evansvilleliving.com
What in the Hole is Going On?
The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wzdm.com
Today Starts Lane Restrictions on US 41 near Carlisle
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin today on US 41 near Carlisle. Both north and south bound lanes of US 41 will be restricted near Carlisle for small structure work. The restrictions will take place at five locations from State Road 58 to West...
wzdm.com
Daviess County Foundation Awards Grant to Meals on Wheels
The Daviess County group “Our Community Foundation” has awarded a $250 mini-grant to Senior and Family Services for their Meals on Wheels/Congregate Meal Program. The grant will be used to purchase cooking equipment, including pans, cookie sheets, and utensils for the program. Meals on Wheels provides an average...
wzdm.com
School Bus Safety Still Top of Mind for Law Enforcement
All Knox County schools are back to the books, with partial first weeks ending for all students today. The first week also means increased police presence around the various Knox County schools. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand reminds everyone of the extra patrols around the schools.. Vincennes City Police are...
wzdm.com
Officials Investigating Building Collapse in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville officials are still looking into a possible collapsed roof at a vacant State Street building. The building was located in the 11-hundred block of State Street, and affected two buildings in that block. The affected block has been closed while the investigation and work on the buildings continues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wamwamfm.com
Washington Residents Address Flood Concerns at Council Meeting
Washington City Council members listened last night to a group of Washington residents concerned about flooding. Concerns sparked by heavy rains over the past few years, especially the nearly 12 inches of rain the city received over a three-day period a few weeks ago, were addressed. Candice Crawford, who lives...
wzdm.com
Increased Hotel Bookings for Cal Ripken World Series Seen in Vincennes
18 teams of Cal Ripken World Series contenders, and their fans and families, have filled available hotel space in Vincennes. The 10 year-old Cal Ripken World Series features teams from across the nation — from New England to California and Hawaii. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the City is...
One person displaced after Terre Haute house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person has been displaced following an overnight fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night. According to Terre Haute Fire Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, the call came in at 11:59 pm at 41 Timberlane Turn. Boyed said the fire started in the garage and worked its way to the living […]
Officials provide update on Weinbach explosion
Authorities are giving updates on the August 10 explosion in the 1000 block of N Weinbach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wzdm.com
VCSC, Vincennes Catholic Schools Back to the Books Today
Both Vincennes school corporations — Vincennes Community and Vincennes Catholic — hit the books starting today. They join Knox County’s two other corporations — North Knox and South Knox — in starting the school year. Both of the County corporations started on Tuesday. Dr. Shea...
wzdm.com
Nash Dunn Named Permanent President of KCARC
Nash Dunn has been named as the president of the Vincennes group KCARC. Dunn was the interim president of the group since the departure of Mike Carney in April of 2022. Dunn is the second KCARC president, following Carney’s 50 years in charge. He has also been the Chief Operating Officer of KCARC since October of last year. In that position, he managed KCARC Industries, Program Service, and Finance.
Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open up to drivers. Drivers can still […]
14news.com
Evansville road to close for 45 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be upgrading the lift station at the corner of Sunburst and Riverside. The intersection will be completely closed for 45 days.
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
Longtime Evansville Indiana Restaurant Celebrating 70 Years This Month
When it comes to small businesses, it can be tough maintaining a competitive edge against the big national chains, but one Evansville, Indiana burger joint has stood the test of time for nearly three-quarters of a century. All Burgers Are Not Created Equal. Look. When it comes to a good...
Ollie’s opens a new store in Vincennes offering bargains
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new store for bargain lovers opened in Vincennes. Ollie’s opened in the old Office Max building at 619 Kimmel Road. A line of people waited to get in Wednesday morning. Ollie’s reps say the company searches for name brand, closeout merchandise, and excess inventory. It obtains those items and then […]
WTHI
Here's why the Vigo County School Corporation has been silent on Facebook as the school year starts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school starting, you may have noticed that the Vigo County School corporation's Facebook page has been radio silent. The school district tells us that it currently does not have access to its Facebook page. They are currently working to resolve the issue, and it...
Comments / 0