Nash Dunn has been named as the president of the Vincennes group KCARC. Dunn was the interim president of the group since the departure of Mike Carney in April of 2022. Dunn is the second KCARC president, following Carney’s 50 years in charge. He has also been the Chief Operating Officer of KCARC since October of last year. In that position, he managed KCARC Industries, Program Service, and Finance.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO