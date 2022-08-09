ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wzdm.com

BPW Approves SIDC Administration of Final Phase of VPD Window Grant

The Vincennes Board of Works will use the Southern Indiana Development Commission to administer the final part of a window grant. The grant is for the final phase of upgrading the windows for the Vincennes Police Department. The 50-thousand dollar grant will go toward improving the efficiency of the windows,...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Vincennes Public Service Departments Using Upgrades to Upgrade Fleets

Vincennes City Police officers are working with newer police vehicles, thanks to a City effort to update the police fleet. Vincennes City Council passed an issue to continue a rotation of new police vehicles for the Department’s use. Council president Tim Salters believes the continued vehicle update improves the...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Monkeypox Cases Not in Knox County At This Time

Officials have been raising awareness about monkeypox striking in parts of Indiana. However, at this time, no monkeypox cases have been reported in Knox County. The virus has been detected in around 15% of Indiana’s counties. However, Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says they only know of cases in one Indiana county — Marion County.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
evansvilleliving.com

What in the Hole is Going On?

The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vincennes, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Vincennes, IN
wzdm.com

Today Starts Lane Restrictions on US 41 near Carlisle

The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin today on US 41 near Carlisle. Both north and south bound lanes of US 41 will be restricted near Carlisle for small structure work. The restrictions will take place at five locations from State Road 58 to West...
CARLISLE, IN
wzdm.com

Daviess County Foundation Awards Grant to Meals on Wheels

The Daviess County group “Our Community Foundation” has awarded a $250 mini-grant to Senior and Family Services for their Meals on Wheels/Congregate Meal Program. The grant will be used to purchase cooking equipment, including pans, cookie sheets, and utensils for the program. Meals on Wheels provides an average...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

School Bus Safety Still Top of Mind for Law Enforcement

All Knox County schools are back to the books, with partial first weeks ending for all students today. The first week also means increased police presence around the various Knox County schools. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand reminds everyone of the extra patrols around the schools.. Vincennes City Police are...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Officials Investigating Building Collapse in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville officials are still looking into a possible collapsed roof at a vacant State Street building. The building was located in the 11-hundred block of State Street, and affected two buildings in that block. The affected block has been closed while the investigation and work on the buildings continues.
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Main Street
wamwamfm.com

Washington Residents Address Flood Concerns at Council Meeting

Washington City Council members listened last night to a group of Washington residents concerned about flooding. Concerns sparked by heavy rains over the past few years, especially the nearly 12 inches of rain the city received over a three-day period a few weeks ago, were addressed. Candice Crawford, who lives...
WASHINGTON, IN
wzdm.com

Increased Hotel Bookings for Cal Ripken World Series Seen in Vincennes

18 teams of Cal Ripken World Series contenders, and their fans and families, have filled available hotel space in Vincennes. The 10 year-old Cal Ripken World Series features teams from across the nation — from New England to California and Hawaii. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the City is...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One person displaced after Terre Haute house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person has been displaced following an overnight fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night. According to Terre Haute Fire Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, the call came in at 11:59 pm at 41 Timberlane Turn. Boyed said the fire started in the garage and worked its way to the living […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wzdm.com

VCSC, Vincennes Catholic Schools Back to the Books Today

Both Vincennes school corporations — Vincennes Community and Vincennes Catholic — hit the books starting today. They join Knox County’s two other corporations — North Knox and South Knox — in starting the school year. Both of the County corporations started on Tuesday. Dr. Shea...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Nash Dunn Named Permanent President of KCARC

Nash Dunn has been named as the president of the Vincennes group KCARC. Dunn was the interim president of the group since the departure of Mike Carney in April of 2022. Dunn is the second KCARC president, following Carney’s 50 years in charge. He has also been the Chief Operating Officer of KCARC since October of last year. In that position, he managed KCARC Industries, Program Service, and Finance.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open up to drivers. Drivers can still […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Evansville road to close for 45 days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be upgrading the lift station at the corner of Sunburst and Riverside. The intersection will be completely closed for 45 days.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Ollie’s opens a new store in Vincennes offering bargains

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new store for bargain lovers opened in Vincennes. Ollie’s opened in the old Office Max building at 619 Kimmel Road. A line of people waited to get in Wednesday morning. Ollie’s reps say the company searches for name brand, closeout merchandise, and excess inventory. It obtains those items and then […]
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy