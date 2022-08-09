Read full article on original website
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Border News: Drag Queens Raise Funds in Ely for OutFront Minnesota
Friday mornings Timberjay editor and publisher Marshall Helmberger tells us about some of the stories they covered this week. Marshall starts out with an update on the Tower Harbor town home project, which has been in the works for nearly six years, and has died due to high building costs. However, the Tower Harbor Shores has come up with a modified concept that would substitute smaller and more affordable condominiums. More on that project here.
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
This 50-Year-Old Saint Cloud Business Was The 1st Of Its Kind In Minnesota
A Saint Cloud-based business just celebrated its 50th anniversary and in doing so we learned that they were the first of their kind in Minnesota, and just the 2nd in the entire nation when they opened their doors in 1972. Saint Cloud Surgical Center has been offering outpatient surgeries since '72.
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
Minnesota utility regulators leave $600 million for consumers to pay
For the Duluth News Tribune Tom Olsen reports, “A former University of Minnesota Duluth coach was not fired because of her sexual orientation, a three-judge panel ruled. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld last year’s dismissal of a federal lawsuit filed by Jen Banford, who served as head softball coach and women’s hockey operations director. Banford was the final remaining plaintiff in a seven-year legal battle that saw former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller receive a $4.53 million settlement after a jury’s finding of discrimination and retaliation. Former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles also had her claims thrown out, but did not pursue an appeal with Banford.”
Plan Your Visit and Ways to Save at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
DULUTH, MN. - The Minnesota State Fair has released its guide to this year’s fair. The 2022 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 25 - Labor Day, Sept. 5. These last two years have provided the opportunity to evaluate the fair’s entire operation and determine how best to improve the fair experience for guests, staff, vendors and all who work to present the Great Minnesota.
Living In A High Crime Area Of St Cloud Is My Main Entertainment
I rent an apartment in St Cloud for during the week and commute back to Fargo or Detroit Lakes on the weekends. Seems most every week there is some kind of crazy and sometimes criminal activity going on. Sounds of gun shots aren't that uncommon and those little "Fast & Furious" cars racing by can be annoying.
Tragic barn fire sheds light on animal abuse in Minnesota
Earlier this summer, 200,000 hens died in a massive fire at Forsman Farms, an egg farm in Wright County. The birds trapped inside the barn suffered excruciating deaths, their flesh melting away as they frantically searched for a way out of their cages. Tragic barn fires like this one are...
Huge liquor tab: Excessive drinking costs Minnesota $8 billion a year
Minnesotans run up an annual tab of nearly $8 billion in costs associated with excess drinking, according to a study published this week by researchers from the Minnesota Department of Health. That amounts to nearly $1,400 for every resident of the state. The study, published in the American Journal of...
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
After time at the beach, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?. Can you...
Monday strike authorization vote set for 15K Twin Cities, Duluth nurses
Some 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and in the Duluth area are expected to vote on Monday whether to authorize a strike. Union leaders have been bargaining for more than five months and been without a contract since June, Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said Thursday.
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
Minnesota Utility Consumers To Pay 600-Million Costs From February 2021 Storm
(St. Paul, MN) — Gas utilities will be passing 600-million dollars in costs along to Minnesota consumers. The original extra costs related to a February 2021 storm came in at 660-million dollars, but utility regulators disallowed nine-percent of the costs. The Public Utilities Commission decided yesterday that the remaining costs could be passed on through a special surcharge. The amount the commission exempted was far less than what was hoped for by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The Department of Commerce represents ratepayers and utility watchdog groups.
Gov. Evers, Minnesota Gov. Walz Seek Federal Funds For Major Duluth-Superior Bridge Project
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, today announced their departments of transportation will seek $889.5 million in federal funding, available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin.
What does it take to connect rural Minnesota to high-speed internet?
BRANDON, Minn. -- Outside the town limits of Brandon, construction is underway to give small town America a big upgrade: access to high-speed internet.On a late July afternoon, crews installed fiber optic cable to connect 63 homes to high-speed internet, an effort that will take about 100 days from start to finish to complete.The infrastructure put in place here is like a tree: The fiber cables are the trunks that connect back to the root, a data center, and smaller branches of cable connect to a home or business.It's one example of projects across the state to connect 202,000 homes...
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases
MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers
STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
