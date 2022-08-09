ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

Comments / 2

Related
Mix 97-3

Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
kaxe.org

Border News: Drag Queens Raise Funds in Ely for OutFront Minnesota

Friday mornings Timberjay editor and publisher Marshall Helmberger tells us about some of the stories they covered this week. Marshall starts out with an update on the Tower Harbor town home project, which has been in the works for nearly six years, and has died due to high building costs. However, the Tower Harbor Shores has come up with a modified concept that would substitute smaller and more affordable condominiums. More on that project here.
MINNESOTA STATE
monitorsaintpaul.com

What happens if you remove I-94?

What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Wayzata, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
City
London Township, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
City
St. Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON

It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota utility regulators leave $600 million for consumers to pay

For the Duluth News Tribune Tom Olsen reports, “A former University of Minnesota Duluth coach was not fired because of her sexual orientation, a three-judge panel ruled. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld last year’s dismissal of a federal lawsuit filed by Jen Banford, who served as head softball coach and women’s hockey operations director. Banford was the final remaining plaintiff in a seven-year legal battle that saw former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller receive a $4.53 million settlement after a jury’s finding of discrimination and retaliation. Former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles also had her claims thrown out, but did not pursue an appeal with Banford.”
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Plan Your Visit and Ways to Save at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

DULUTH, MN. - The Minnesota State Fair has released its guide to this year’s fair. The 2022 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 25 - Labor Day, Sept. 5. These last two years have provided the opportunity to evaluate the fair’s entire operation and determine how best to improve the fair experience for guests, staff, vendors and all who work to present the Great Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#New Cars#Electric Scooters#Business Industry#Linus Business#Opus Motorcar Co
MinnPost

Tragic barn fire sheds light on animal abuse in Minnesota

Earlier this summer, 200,000 hens died in a massive fire at Forsman Farms, an egg farm in Wright County. The birds trapped inside the barn suffered excruciating deaths, their flesh melting away as they frantically searched for a way out of their cages. Tragic barn fires like this one are...
redlakenationnews.com

Huge liquor tab: Excessive drinking costs Minnesota $8 billion a year

Minnesotans run up an annual tab of nearly $8 billion in costs associated with excess drinking, according to a study published this week by researchers from the Minnesota Department of Health. That amounts to nearly $1,400 for every resident of the state. The study, published in the American Journal of...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Monday strike authorization vote set for 15K Twin Cities, Duluth nurses

Some 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and in the Duluth area are expected to vote on Monday whether to authorize a strike. Union leaders have been bargaining for more than five months and been without a contract since June, Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said Thursday.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
ktoe.com

Minnesota Utility Consumers To Pay 600-Million Costs From February 2021 Storm

(St. Paul, MN) — Gas utilities will be passing 600-million dollars in costs along to Minnesota consumers. The original extra costs related to a February 2021 storm came in at 660-million dollars, but utility regulators disallowed nine-percent of the costs. The Public Utilities Commission decided yesterday that the remaining costs could be passed on through a special surcharge. The amount the commission exempted was far less than what was hoped for by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The Department of Commerce represents ratepayers and utility watchdog groups.
MINNESOTA STATE
drydenwire.com

Gov. Evers, Minnesota Gov. Walz Seek Federal Funds For Major Duluth-Superior Bridge Project

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, today announced their departments of transportation will seek $889.5 million in federal funding, available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

What does it take to connect rural Minnesota to high-speed internet?

BRANDON, Minn. -- Outside the town limits of Brandon, construction is underway to give small town America a big upgrade: access to high-speed internet.On a late July afternoon, crews installed fiber optic cable to connect 63 homes to high-speed internet, an effort that will take about 100 days from start to finish to complete.The infrastructure put in place here is like a tree: The fiber cables are the trunks that connect back to the root, a data center, and smaller branches of cable connect to a home or business.It's one example of projects across the state to connect 202,000 homes...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases

MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers

STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
STILLWATER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy