Despite the increasing cost of goods, a majority of Americans remain hopeful about their financial future. A New York Life Wealth Watch Survey found that 62% of adults have overall confidence in their ability to meet their financial goals. This is down from 69% at the beginning of the year, but nearly 1 in 3 (28%) are still “hopeful.” When asked to describe how they feel about their finances, 30% of Americans are “uncertain” and 29% are “anxious,” but nearly 2 in 5 (39%) are “hopeful.”

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO