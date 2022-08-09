Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Whitney Kellett to Lead Essential Utilities’ $143 Million Service Improvement Project
BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities has appointed Vice President and Chief Information Officer Whitney Kellett to lead its $143 million service improvement project following the retirement of former Senior Vice President, Business Transformation Ruth DeLost-Wylie. The next phase of the project, which began in 2020, will continue under Kellett’s leadership. As part of its succession planning, the company also announced that Kellett will assume the role of chief administrative officer later in 2023.
Hill International Selected for Two Landmark Projects in Abu Dhabi
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hill International (NYSE: HIL) announced it was recently selected by Aldar Properties, PJSC, to provide project management support for two landmark projects in Abu Dhabi, UAE: Phase 1 The Grove Project and Phase 2 of the Al-Reeman residences and Reeman Living. The Grove Project encompasses The...
Malvern Bancorp Reports Third Fiscal Quarter Operating Results
PAOLI, PA — Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), has reported operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income amounted to $1.8 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted common share, compared with $1.6 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 5.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with 4.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
EnerSys Sets Climate Neutrality Goals
— EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) this week announced the Company’s goals of achieving Scope 1 greenhouse gas neutrality by 2040 and Scope 2 neutrality by 2050 as part of its commitment to building a sustainable future, everywhere for everyone. As a manufacturer of energy storage products EnerSys enables the more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houlahan Celebrates Partnership to Empower Black Entrepreneurs
Representatives of the Divine Nine, SBA officials, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan meet in West Chester to discuss ways to reduce the Black wealth gap (Submitted Image) WEST CHESTER, PA — Monday evening, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) hosted officials from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and local representatives of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) to celebrate and build on the historic agreement between the two entities to reduce the Black wealth gap through entrepreneurship. The NPHC is comprised of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities, also called the “Divine Nine.”
Two PA Facilities and 5 People Indicted for Healthcare Fraud
PITTSBURGH, PA — Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health care fraud charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung and PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.
Essential Utilities Appoints New Chief of Staff
BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities announced the recent promotion of Dave Kralle to Chief of Staff to the Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin who created the role shortly after his appointment in 2015. Franklin created the role in recognition that “people are the company’s greatest asset,” and that managing a large, geographically dispersed organization naturally presents challenges.
Expect Delays on Hulmeville Avenue in Penndel Borough, Bucks County
PENNDEL, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Hulmeville Avenue between Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Crescent Avenue in Penndel Borough, Bucks County, on Thursday, August 18, through Monday, August 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Despite Rising Inflation, Americans Remain Hopeful About Their Financial Future
Despite the increasing cost of goods, a majority of Americans remain hopeful about their financial future. A New York Life Wealth Watch Survey found that 62% of adults have overall confidence in their ability to meet their financial goals. This is down from 69% at the beginning of the year, but nearly 1 in 3 (28%) are still “hopeful.” When asked to describe how they feel about their finances, 30% of Americans are “uncertain” and 29% are “anxious,” but nearly 2 in 5 (39%) are “hopeful.”
Shusterman Invites Residents to Join Her for Discussion on the Vital Role of Greenspaces
PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman is inviting residents of the 157th Legislative District to join her for a discussion about how greenspaces help keep neighborhoods healthy. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens, and attendees are invited to stay and explore the grounds after the discussion concludes.
Phoenixville Area Senior Center Awarded $125K in State Funding
PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, announced that the Phoenixville Area Senior Center was awarded $125,000 in state funding. The grant, funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, will pay for renovation and engineering costs associated with an electrical improvement project. “This grant will...
Attorney General Shapiro Sues Chester County Playground Suppliers
HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s Bureau of Consumer Protection announced that it has filed a lawsuit Wednesday against playground equipment suppliers Huntsman Farms LLC and Willowdale Creative Group LLC of Kennett Square. The Manager and Organizer for both companies, William C. Huyler III, is also named in the suit. The Office of Attorney General alleges that Huyler and his businesses sold playground equipment and other products through the website huntsmanfarms.com, but failed to deliver products to consumers or provide refunds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorist Advisory: Bridge Construction on I-95/I-295 in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Things to Do in Pennsylvania with Kids: Family-Friendly Attractions
If you are looking for things to do in Pennsylvania with kids, look no further! This state is full of family-friendly attractions that will keep everyone entertained. From amusement parks to zoos to historical sites, Pennsylvania has something for everyone. So, whether you’re from Pennsylvania or just visiting, be sure to check out these amazing family-friendly attractions!
Delaware County Drivers: Beware of Restricted State Highways
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Several state highways in Delaware County will be restricted from Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for crack sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work locations are:. Mill Road between Brinton...
U.S. 1 Lane Closures Next Week: Motorists Should Allow Extra Time and Expect Delays
CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for guide rail installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Former West Chester-based Investment Adviser Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that 51-year-old Lee D. Weiss of Roslyn, NY, and Newton, MA, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $7.5 million in restitution and a $250,000 fine for his conviction of investment adviser fraud. The charges arose from Weiss’ multi-year investment scam that targeted his own clients and caused investor losses of more than $7 million.
Swedesford Road Closure Begins August 22 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Swedesford Road will be closed and detoured approaching U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from Britt Road beginning Monday, August 22, for roadway reconstruction under a project to widen and improve nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Monday, September 12.
Chester County Representative Applauds Energy Transfer Partners Conviction
MALVERN, PA — State Rep. Kristine Howard, D-Chester, said recently that she was pleased to see Sunoco Pipeline LP, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer, convicted of criminal charges related to its conduct during the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline, which crosses through Chester County. According to the...
85-Year-Old Sold Dangerous “Yellow Man” Pills Through eBay and Twitter
PHILADELPHIA, PA —United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that William Merlino, 85, of Mays Landing, NJ, was convicted Monday at trial of selling misbranded drugs online, arising from his scheme to sell a toxic industrial chemical as a weight-loss drug which he manufactured in a lab in his home.
MyChesCo
West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
Comments / 0