ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Whitney Kellett to Lead Essential Utilities’ $143 Million Service Improvement Project

BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities has appointed Vice President and Chief Information Officer Whitney Kellett to lead its $143 million service improvement project following the retirement of former Senior Vice President, Business Transformation Ruth DeLost-Wylie. The next phase of the project, which began in 2020, will continue under Kellett’s leadership. As part of its succession planning, the company also announced that Kellett will assume the role of chief administrative officer later in 2023.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Malvern Bancorp Reports Third Fiscal Quarter Operating Results

PAOLI, PA — Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), has reported operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income amounted to $1.8 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted common share, compared with $1.6 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 5.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with 4.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

EnerSys Sets Climate Neutrality Goals

— EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) this week announced the Company’s goals of achieving Scope 1 greenhouse gas neutrality by 2040 and Scope 2 neutrality by 2050 as part of its commitment to building a sustainable future, everywhere for everyone. As a manufacturer of energy storage products EnerSys enables the more...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Newtown, PA
MyChesCo

Houlahan Celebrates Partnership to Empower Black Entrepreneurs

Representatives of the Divine Nine, SBA officials, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan meet in West Chester to discuss ways to reduce the Black wealth gap (Submitted Image) WEST CHESTER, PA — Monday evening, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) hosted officials from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and local representatives of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) to celebrate and build on the historic agreement between the two entities to reduce the Black wealth gap through entrepreneurship. The NPHC is comprised of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities, also called the “Divine Nine.”
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Two PA Facilities and 5 People Indicted for Healthcare Fraud

PITTSBURGH, PA — Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health care fraud charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung and PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Essential Utilities Appoints New Chief of Staff

BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities announced the recent promotion of Dave Kralle to Chief of Staff to the Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin who created the role shortly after his appointment in 2015. Franklin created the role in recognition that “people are the company’s greatest asset,” and that managing a large, geographically dispersed organization naturally presents challenges.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Expect Delays on Hulmeville Avenue in Penndel Borough, Bucks County

PENNDEL, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Hulmeville Avenue between Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Crescent Avenue in Penndel Borough, Bucks County, on Thursday, August 18, through Monday, August 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Epam#Data Warehouse#Data Management#Data Analytics#Business Industry#Linus Business#Epam Systems#The Data Cloud#Elite Services Partner#Epam Snowflake#Etl Elt#Strategy Consulting#Pov
MyChesCo

Despite Rising Inflation, Americans Remain Hopeful About Their Financial Future

Despite the increasing cost of goods, a majority of Americans remain hopeful about their financial future. A New York Life Wealth Watch Survey found that 62% of adults have overall confidence in their ability to meet their financial goals. This is down from 69% at the beginning of the year, but nearly 1 in 3 (28%) are still “hopeful.” When asked to describe how they feel about their finances, 30% of Americans are “uncertain” and 29% are “anxious,” but nearly 2 in 5 (39%) are “hopeful.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Shusterman Invites Residents to Join Her for Discussion on the Vital Role of Greenspaces

PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman is inviting residents of the 157th Legislative District to join her for a discussion about how greenspaces help keep neighborhoods healthy. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens, and attendees are invited to stay and explore the grounds after the discussion concludes.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Phoenixville Area Senior Center Awarded $125K in State Funding

PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, announced that the Phoenixville Area Senior Center was awarded $125,000 in state funding. The grant, funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, will pay for renovation and engineering costs associated with an electrical improvement project. “This grant will...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Attorney General Shapiro Sues Chester County Playground Suppliers

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s Bureau of Consumer Protection announced that it has filed a lawsuit Wednesday against playground equipment suppliers Huntsman Farms LLC and Willowdale Creative Group LLC of Kennett Square. The Manager and Organizer for both companies, William C. Huyler III, is also named in the suit. The Office of Attorney General alleges that Huyler and his businesses sold playground equipment and other products through the website huntsmanfarms.com, but failed to deliver products to consumers or provide refunds.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
MyChesCo

Motorist Advisory: Bridge Construction on I-95/I-295 in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Things to Do in Pennsylvania with Kids: Family-Friendly Attractions

If you are looking for things to do in Pennsylvania with kids, look no further! This state is full of family-friendly attractions that will keep everyone entertained. From amusement parks to zoos to historical sites, Pennsylvania has something for everyone. So, whether you’re from Pennsylvania or just visiting, be sure to check out these amazing family-friendly attractions!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Delaware County Drivers: Beware of Restricted State Highways

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Several state highways in Delaware County will be restricted from Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for crack sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work locations are:. Mill Road between Brinton...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

U.S. 1 Lane Closures Next Week: Motorists Should Allow Extra Time and Expect Delays

CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for guide rail installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Former West Chester-based Investment Adviser Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that 51-year-old Lee D. Weiss of Roslyn, NY, and Newton, MA, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $7.5 million in restitution and a $250,000 fine for his conviction of investment adviser fraud. The charges arose from Weiss’ multi-year investment scam that targeted his own clients and caused investor losses of more than $7 million.
NEWTON, MA
MyChesCo

Swedesford Road Closure Begins August 22 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Swedesford Road will be closed and detoured approaching U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from Britt Road beginning Monday, August 22, for roadway reconstruction under a project to widen and improve nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Monday, September 12.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy