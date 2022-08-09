Read full article on original website
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Whitney Kellett to Lead Essential Utilities’ $143 Million Service Improvement Project
BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities has appointed Vice President and Chief Information Officer Whitney Kellett to lead its $143 million service improvement project following the retirement of former Senior Vice President, Business Transformation Ruth DeLost-Wylie. The next phase of the project, which began in 2020, will continue under Kellett’s leadership. As part of its succession planning, the company also announced that Kellett will assume the role of chief administrative officer later in 2023.
Expect Delays on Hulmeville Avenue in Penndel Borough, Bucks County
PENNDEL, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Hulmeville Avenue between Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Crescent Avenue in Penndel Borough, Bucks County, on Thursday, August 18, through Monday, August 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Shusterman Invites Residents to Join Her for Discussion on the Vital Role of Greenspaces
PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman is inviting residents of the 157th Legislative District to join her for a discussion about how greenspaces help keep neighborhoods healthy. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens, and attendees are invited to stay and explore the grounds after the discussion concludes.
Attorney General Shapiro Sues Chester County Playground Suppliers
HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s Bureau of Consumer Protection announced that it has filed a lawsuit Wednesday against playground equipment suppliers Huntsman Farms LLC and Willowdale Creative Group LLC of Kennett Square. The Manager and Organizer for both companies, William C. Huyler III, is also named in the suit. The Office of Attorney General alleges that Huyler and his businesses sold playground equipment and other products through the website huntsmanfarms.com, but failed to deliver products to consumers or provide refunds.
Things to Do in Pennsylvania with Kids: Family-Friendly Attractions
If you are looking for things to do in Pennsylvania with kids, look no further! This state is full of family-friendly attractions that will keep everyone entertained. From amusement parks to zoos to historical sites, Pennsylvania has something for everyone. So, whether you’re from Pennsylvania or just visiting, be sure to check out these amazing family-friendly attractions!
Delaware County Drivers: Beware of Restricted State Highways
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Several state highways in Delaware County will be restricted from Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for crack sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work locations are:. Mill Road between Brinton...
Phoenixville Area Senior Center Awarded $125K in State Funding
PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, announced that the Phoenixville Area Senior Center was awarded $125,000 in state funding. The grant, funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, will pay for renovation and engineering costs associated with an electrical improvement project. “This grant will...
Former West Chester-based Investment Adviser Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that 51-year-old Lee D. Weiss of Roslyn, NY, and Newton, MA, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $7.5 million in restitution and a $250,000 fine for his conviction of investment adviser fraud. The charges arose from Weiss’ multi-year investment scam that targeted his own clients and caused investor losses of more than $7 million.
Motorist Advisory: Bridge Construction on I-95/I-295 in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Hill International Selected for Two Landmark Projects in Abu Dhabi
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hill International (NYSE: HIL) announced it was recently selected by Aldar Properties, PJSC, to provide project management support for two landmark projects in Abu Dhabi, UAE: Phase 1 The Grove Project and Phase 2 of the Al-Reeman residences and Reeman Living. The Grove Project encompasses The...
Spring City Resident Qualifies for Fight For Life National Championship
DAYTONA BEACH, FL — Ryan Trauger of Spring City, Pennsylvania has qualified for the Fight For Life Golf Series National Championship in Orlando, FL, Oct. 14-15. The golfers earned their spots after competing in the six-tournament Spring Series of the unique Fight For Life Golf Series. The top 50 of the Spring Series, as well as the top 50 in the upcoming Summer Series, earn berths in the National Championship, to be held at Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, where finalists will compete for a Mediterranean Cruise, Golf Vacations and more.
85-Year-Old Sold Dangerous “Yellow Man” Pills Through eBay and Twitter
PHILADELPHIA, PA —United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that William Merlino, 85, of Mays Landing, NJ, was convicted Monday at trial of selling misbranded drugs online, arising from his scheme to sell a toxic industrial chemical as a weight-loss drug which he manufactured in a lab in his home.
Houlahan Celebrates Partnership to Empower Black Entrepreneurs
Representatives of the Divine Nine, SBA officials, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan meet in West Chester to discuss ways to reduce the Black wealth gap (Submitted Image) WEST CHESTER, PA — Monday evening, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) hosted officials from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and local representatives of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) to celebrate and build on the historic agreement between the two entities to reduce the Black wealth gap through entrepreneurship. The NPHC is comprised of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities, also called the “Divine Nine.”
PA Lottery: Unclaimed $100,000 Powerball Ticket Will Expire Soon
CENTER SQUARE, PA — If you’re a Pennsylvania Lottery player, check your tickets: the PA Lottery has announced that a winning Powerball ticket with Power Play sold in for the September 20, 2021, drawing will soon expire. The $100,000 winning ticket was sold by Wawa, 1015 Dekalb Pike,...
U.S. 1 Lane Closures Next Week: Motorists Should Allow Extra Time and Expect Delays
CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for guide rail installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
$20,000 Reward Offered for Information on Deadly Philadelphia Shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect responsible for a deadly shooting that took place on July 4, 2022. The victim, a 39-year-old male, was shot multiple times at approximately 4:23 pm and pronounced dead at the scene rougly 10 minutes later. Surveillance video shows the suspect prior to the shooting. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.
Lane Closure on University Ave. in Philadelphia: Traffic Delays Expected
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is planning a lane closure on University Avenue between Grays Ferry Avenue and Convention Avenue in Philadelphia, beginning Monday, August 15, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays including weekends from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM through Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Essential Utilities Appoints New Chief of Staff
BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities announced the recent promotion of Dave Kralle to Chief of Staff to the Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin who created the role shortly after his appointment in 2015. Franklin created the role in recognition that “people are the company’s greatest asset,” and that managing a large, geographically dispersed organization naturally presents challenges.
Detour Ahead: CSX Railroad Closing Route 413 in Middletown Township
MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — CSX Railroad is planning to close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) between Comly Avenue and Park Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, August 28, to 12:00 PM Saturday, September 3, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During...
Left Lane Closure Scheduled for I-76 in Lower Merion Township
LOWER MERION TWP, PA — Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a left lane closure between the City Avenue (U.S. 1 South) and Belmont Avenue interchanges in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
