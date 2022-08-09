ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Whitney Kellett to Lead Essential Utilities’ $143 Million Service Improvement Project

BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities has appointed Vice President and Chief Information Officer Whitney Kellett to lead its $143 million service improvement project following the retirement of former Senior Vice President, Business Transformation Ruth DeLost-Wylie. The next phase of the project, which began in 2020, will continue under Kellett’s leadership. As part of its succession planning, the company also announced that Kellett will assume the role of chief administrative officer later in 2023.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Expect Delays on Hulmeville Avenue in Penndel Borough, Bucks County

PENNDEL, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Hulmeville Avenue between Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Crescent Avenue in Penndel Borough, Bucks County, on Thursday, August 18, through Monday, August 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Shusterman Invites Residents to Join Her for Discussion on the Vital Role of Greenspaces

PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman is inviting residents of the 157th Legislative District to join her for a discussion about how greenspaces help keep neighborhoods healthy. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens, and attendees are invited to stay and explore the grounds after the discussion concludes.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Attorney General Shapiro Sues Chester County Playground Suppliers

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s Bureau of Consumer Protection announced that it has filed a lawsuit Wednesday against playground equipment suppliers Huntsman Farms LLC and Willowdale Creative Group LLC of Kennett Square. The Manager and Organizer for both companies, William C. Huyler III, is also named in the suit. The Office of Attorney General alleges that Huyler and his businesses sold playground equipment and other products through the website huntsmanfarms.com, but failed to deliver products to consumers or provide refunds.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Virginia State
City
California, PA
City
Sacramento, PA
MyChesCo

Things to Do in Pennsylvania with Kids: Family-Friendly Attractions

If you are looking for things to do in Pennsylvania with kids, look no further! This state is full of family-friendly attractions that will keep everyone entertained. From amusement parks to zoos to historical sites, Pennsylvania has something for everyone. So, whether you’re from Pennsylvania or just visiting, be sure to check out these amazing family-friendly attractions!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Delaware County Drivers: Beware of Restricted State Highways

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Several state highways in Delaware County will be restricted from Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for crack sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work locations are:. Mill Road between Brinton...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Phoenixville Area Senior Center Awarded $125K in State Funding

PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, announced that the Phoenixville Area Senior Center was awarded $125,000 in state funding. The grant, funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, will pay for renovation and engineering costs associated with an electrical improvement project. “This grant will...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Former West Chester-based Investment Adviser Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that 51-year-old Lee D. Weiss of Roslyn, NY, and Newton, MA, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $7.5 million in restitution and a $250,000 fine for his conviction of investment adviser fraud. The charges arose from Weiss’ multi-year investment scam that targeted his own clients and caused investor losses of more than $7 million.
NEWTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction Houses#Us Marine Corps#Marines#Morphy Auctions#Gold Rush#Western#Indian#Californian#American#Scouts#French#Wisconsin Cavalry
MyChesCo

Motorist Advisory: Bridge Construction on I-95/I-295 in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Spring City Resident Qualifies for Fight For Life National Championship

DAYTONA BEACH, FL — Ryan Trauger of Spring City, Pennsylvania has qualified for the Fight For Life Golf Series National Championship in Orlando, FL, Oct. 14-15. The golfers earned their spots after competing in the six-tournament Spring Series of the unique Fight For Life Golf Series. The top 50 of the Spring Series, as well as the top 50 in the upcoming Summer Series, earn berths in the National Championship, to be held at Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, where finalists will compete for a Mediterranean Cruise, Golf Vacations and more.
SPRING CITY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Business
MyChesCo

Houlahan Celebrates Partnership to Empower Black Entrepreneurs

Representatives of the Divine Nine, SBA officials, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan meet in West Chester to discuss ways to reduce the Black wealth gap (Submitted Image) WEST CHESTER, PA — Monday evening, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) hosted officials from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and local representatives of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) to celebrate and build on the historic agreement between the two entities to reduce the Black wealth gap through entrepreneurship. The NPHC is comprised of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities, also called the “Divine Nine.”
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

U.S. 1 Lane Closures Next Week: Motorists Should Allow Extra Time and Expect Delays

CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for guide rail installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

$20,000 Reward Offered for Information on Deadly Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect responsible for a deadly shooting that took place on July 4, 2022. The victim, a 39-year-old male, was shot multiple times at approximately 4:23 pm and pronounced dead at the scene rougly 10 minutes later. Surveillance video shows the suspect prior to the shooting. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Lane Closure on University Ave. in Philadelphia: Traffic Delays Expected

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is planning a lane closure on University Avenue between Grays Ferry Avenue and Convention Avenue in Philadelphia, beginning Monday, August 15, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays including weekends from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM through Saturday, April 15, 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Essential Utilities Appoints New Chief of Staff

BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities announced the recent promotion of Dave Kralle to Chief of Staff to the Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin who created the role shortly after his appointment in 2015. Franklin created the role in recognition that “people are the company’s greatest asset,” and that managing a large, geographically dispersed organization naturally presents challenges.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Detour Ahead: CSX Railroad Closing Route 413 in Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — CSX Railroad is planning to close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) between Comly Avenue and Park Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, August 28, to 12:00 PM Saturday, September 3, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Left Lane Closure Scheduled for I-76 in Lower Merion Township

LOWER MERION TWP, PA — Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a left lane closure between the City Avenue (U.S. 1 South) and Belmont Avenue interchanges in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy