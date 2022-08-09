ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

capecod.com

Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations

PLYMOUTH – Cape Cod 5 recently announced that it will open two new locations in Plymouth next year. “The addition of these new locations emphasizes Cape Cod 5’s continued and expanded commitment to serving Plymouth and the surrounding area,” CEO Matt Burke said. Both locations will offer...
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Chatham Officials to Review Senior Center Study

CHATHAM – The Chatham Select Board and Council on Aging will convene to review the first results of a feasibility study regarding a new senior center. The study, which began late last year, looked at the possibility of attaching a new building to the Chatham Community Center on Main Street to house the Council on Aging.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

IFAW Opens Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port

YARMOUTH PORT – The International Fund for Animal Welfare has opened their new Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port. The site will train teams of rescuers to care for animals and the environment worldwide. Issues related to things such as climate change and natural disasters will be the focus...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Bourne to Receive Barnstable County ARPA Funds

BOURNE – Bourne is the second town to receive part of the $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act set aside by Barnstable County of the $41 million total for COVID recovery. The roughly $750,000 grant will be used to purchase two custom-built Emergency Medical Vehicles, said Town Administrator Marlene McCollem.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Cyanobacteria Alert for Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster

BREWSTER – A cyanobacteria bloom has been reported at Schoolhouse Pond Town Landing in Brewster by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod. The town has posted a health advisory for the pond, urging residents to avoid contact with the water where a visible algal bloom is present. Pets and...
capecod.com

Excursion vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor

HYANNIS – An excursion vessel with 30 passengers on board reportedly grounded off Railroad Bluff in Hyannis Harbor. No injuries were reported. The passengers were taken off the vessel and brought ashore safely. A commercial salvage company was working with the Captain to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
HYANNIS, NE
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
SCITUATE, MA
capecod.com

Ride for Homes to Raise Awareness for Affordable Housing

BOURNE – As Cape Cod’s housing crisis continues, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is holding a fundraising ride to cover costs for building affordable homes in the region. Habitat Cape Cod’s Ride for Homes event will take place in September and will offer three different routes of varying lengths for riders who participate.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Box truck overturns in Bourne

BOURNE – A crash resulted in a box truck overturning in Bourne. It happened shortly before 7 PM on Route 28 near the Otis Rotary. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police looking for missing 20-year-old Hyannis woman

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for Alyssa Cormier, last Seen in Hyannis on July 18, 2022. Ms. Cormier is a white female, 20-years-old, who is 5’4″, 100 lbs. with blond hair and hazel eyes. If you have an information please contact Detective Jackson at 774-487-6354 or...
HYANNIS, NE
NewsBreak
Health
capecod.com

Wareham firefighters respond to house fire

WAREHAM – On Thursday at 2:22 PM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a house fire on Windswept Road. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes to find a fast moving fire in the residence. Captain Micky Bird and duty crew on Engine 5 attacked the fire knocking it down rapidly. Additional apparatus responding were Engine 4, Engine 3, and Tower 1, along with Onset Fire Chief Jeff Osswald. An Onset FD engine stood by at the Main Street Station and responded to other incidents during the fire. There were no injuries, however a pet cat perished in the blaze. Two people in the home were able to self evacuate before the arrival of firefighters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear suspicious.
WAREHAM, MA
People

Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony

A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
Boston

Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod

The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
capecod.com

At least three injured in head-on crash in Woods Hole

WOODS HOLE – At least three people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth about 6:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Woods Hole Road at Glendon Road. Four ambulances were called to the scene to treat and transport victims to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
FALMOUTH, MA

