ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Daily Montanan

Montana pulled $14M of investments tied to Russian interests

The State of Montana has dumped nearly all of its assets tied to Russian interests, some $14 million, Board of Investments Executive Director Dan Villa told lawmakers this week. In March, Gov. Greg Gianforte called for Montana to divest from assets in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Now, just $35,000 remains in Russia because […] The post Montana pulled $14M of investments tied to Russian interests appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. House Democrats send sweeping climate, health and tax legislation to Biden

WASHINGTON – The U.S. House on Friday cleared Democrats’ long-sought climate, health care, and tax package, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature.  The roughly $750 billion measure is much smaller than the $2 trillion reconciliation package the House originally sent to the Senate in November. The final product left out dozens of […] The post U.S. House Democrats send sweeping climate, health and tax legislation to Biden appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NFL
The Associated Press

Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday that several of the denomination’s major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice in the wake of its multiple problems related to clergy sex abuse. The SBC’s Executive Committee has received a subpoena, but no individuals have been subpoenaed at this point, according to the committee’s lawyers. “This is an ongoing investigation and we are not commenting on our discussions with DOJ,” they said. The statement from SBC leaders — including Executive Committee members, seminary presidents and heads of mission organizations — gave few details about the investigation, but indicated it dealt with widespread sexual abuse problems that have rocked the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy