(St. Paul, MN) — A Minnesota gun rights group will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 governor’s race. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and Political Action Committee made the announcement yesterday. The caucus traditionally backs the Republican candidate but won’t be this year. Group chairman Bryan Strawser says GOP challenger Scott Jensen betrayed his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after getting elected.
In the Republican race for attorney general, private attorney Jim Schultz rode the GOP endorsement to victory over the party’s 2018 nominee, former state Rep. Doug Wardlow. Schultz will take on sitting DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison in November. The attorney general’s election could be one of the fiercest...
Governor Tim Walz is seeking re-election after a term dominated by his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Walz will face Republican Scott Jensen. Both easily won their party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Walz talked...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years ago, but in an ever more polarized environment where Jensen and the GOP are seeking to turn his management of the COVID-19 pandemic against him. Both men easily overcame little-known or perennial candidates to formalize a race that’s already been underway for months. In the attorney general’s race, Schultz beat Doug Wardlow, who narrowly lost to Ellison in 2018. Ellison easily beat perennial candidate Bill Dahn in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. The November election is expected to turn on views about public safety and abortion. Walz came out swinging in a victory email to supporters. “Reproductive freedom, paid family leave, the funding to provide our children with the education they deserve, voting rights, the safety of our LGBTQ+ kids, and so much more all hang in the balance,” he said.
