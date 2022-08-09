ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Guns Owners Caucus Won’t Endorse Gubernatorial Candidate In 2022

(St. Paul, MN) — A Minnesota gun rights group will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 governor’s race. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and Political Action Committee made the announcement yesterday. The caucus traditionally backs the Republican candidate but won’t be this year. Group chairman Bryan Strawser says GOP challenger Scott Jensen betrayed his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after getting elected.
Jim Schultz on winning GOP nomination for Attorney General

In the Republican race for attorney general, private attorney Jim Schultz rode the GOP endorsement to victory over the party’s 2018 nominee, former state Rep. Doug Wardlow. Schultz will take on sitting DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison in November. The attorney general’s election could be one of the fiercest...
Gov. Tim Walz looks ahead to the general election

Governor Tim Walz is seeking re-election after a term dominated by his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Walz will face Republican Scott Jensen. Both easily won their party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Walz talked...
Walz and Jensen set in Minn. governor race; Schultz advances

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years ago, but in an ever more polarized environment where Jensen and the GOP are seeking to turn his management of the COVID-19 pandemic against him. Both men easily overcame little-known or perennial candidates to formalize a race that’s already been underway for months. In the attorney general’s race, Schultz beat Doug Wardlow, who narrowly lost to Ellison in 2018. Ellison easily beat perennial candidate Bill Dahn in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. The November election is expected to turn on views about public safety and abortion. Walz came out swinging in a victory email to supporters. “Reproductive freedom, paid family leave, the funding to provide our children with the education they deserve, voting rights, the safety of our LGBTQ+ kids, and so much more all hang in the balance,” he said.
Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, was locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race Tuesday with a centrist challenger who has questioned the incumbent's support for the "defund the police" movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don...
First District race goes to Republican Brad Finstad

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Republican Brad Finstad will represent Minnesota First District for the next four-and-a-half months after defeating Democrat Jeff Ettinger in Tuesday's primary, according to the Associated Press. Finstad fills the seat previously held by the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February after battling kidney...
What does it take to connect rural Minnesota to high-speed internet?

BRANDON, Minn. -- Outside the town limits of Brandon, construction is underway to give small town America a big upgrade: access to high-speed internet.On a late July afternoon, crews installed fiber optic cable to connect 63 homes to high-speed internet, an effort that will take about 100 days from start to finish to complete.The infrastructure put in place here is like a tree: The fiber cables are the trunks that connect back to the root, a data center, and smaller branches of cable connect to a home or business.It's one example of projects across the state to connect 202,000 homes...
On day after primaries, Minnesota’s 8th district candidates look ahead to midterms.

DULUTH, MN -- After Tuesday night’s primary election, both candidates for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional district are ready to face off in the November midterm elections. Incumbent Republican Pete Stauber, who currently represents the 8th district in Washington will face Democratic Candidate Jen Schultz, who currently represents District 7A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
Monday strike authorization vote set for 15K Twin Cities, Duluth nurses

Some 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and in the Duluth area are expected to vote on Monday whether to authorize a strike. Union leaders have been bargaining for more than five months and been without a contract since June, Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said Thursday.
6 transportation projects in Minnesota get $100M federal funding

Minnesota will receive $99.4 million for six transportation infrastructure projects from a round of funding confirmed by the Biden Administration Thursday. The funds are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, funding for which has been boosted by President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in a bipartisan vote last year.
CDC raises COVID risk ratings in Minnesota, eases national guidance

On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on “minimizing the impact of COVID-19.” As widely reported, the new guidance eased recommended restrictions by lifting quarantine requirements for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 without feeling symptoms. This includes lifting the testing regime for exposed K-12 students who do not have symptoms.
North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site

The operator of North Dakota’s only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it’s likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there. Red River Women’s Clinic has a lawsuit pending seeking...
Plan Your Visit and Ways to Save at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

DULUTH, MN. - The Minnesota State Fair has released its guide to this year’s fair. The 2022 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 25 - Labor Day, Sept. 5. These last two years have provided the opportunity to evaluate the fair’s entire operation and determine how best to improve the fair experience for guests, staff, vendors and all who work to present the Great Minnesota.
BCA report shows violent crimes rose in 2021

The number of reported violent crimes in Minnesota increased between 2020 and 2021 by nearly 22 percent. However, the number of property crimes slightly decreased during that same period. That's according to the Uniform Crime Report released Friday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. There were 201 murders tallied...
