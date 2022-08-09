Read full article on original website
School Bus Safety Still Top of Mind for Law Enforcement
All Knox County schools are back to the books, with partial first weeks ending for all students today. The first week also means increased police presence around the various Knox County schools. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand reminds everyone of the extra patrols around the schools.. Vincennes City Police are...
wzdm.com
Knox County I-Read Scores Higher than State Average
Knox County third graders passed the I-Read exam in numbers much higher than the state average. The state average was just below 82%. In the county, North Knox third graders averaged 89%, while Vincennes Community students passed at a just under 91% rate. South Knox students were among the state’s best, with a 97.6% passing rate. The Diocese of Evansville — including student at Vincennes Flaget Elementary — passed at a rate of 95.5%.
vincennespbs.org
VU pays homage to former mayor
A new historical marker at Kimmell Park will honor the park’s namesake. During the Great Depression, Vincennes Mayor Joseph Kimmell procured WPA funds to construct Kimmell Park near Vincennes University. In 2015, the city transferred ownership to the university. Three million dollars in improvements soon followed. To pay homage...
wzdm.com
Helping His Hands Still Helping in Kentucky
Vincennes-based Helping His Hands is thanking the community for donations to help keep their shelves stocked. At this time, Helping His Hands crews are still helping tornado victims in western Kentucky. However, they also expect eventually to help victims of recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. Helping His Hands president Scott...
wzdm.com
Ruth Warren, 85, Vincennes
Ruth Evelyn (Norton) Warren, 85, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was born April 18, 1937, in Crawford County, Illinois, daughter of Horace and Ruth (Racop) Norton. She graduated from Palestine High School in 1954, and married Bobby Gene Warren, of Decker Chapel, Indiana, June 26, 1955.
wzdm.com
Southwest Indiana Artillery Group Headed to Iraq
The 1-163D Field artillery headquartered in Evansville, with an armory in Vincennes has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing protective to coalition forces and assets. The departure ceremony for the 1-163D was conducted last night in Evansville as over 250 soldiers from the region are headed overseas to Iraq. Prior to heading overseas the unit will conduct over two months of specialized training state side.
wzdm.com
BPW Approves SIDC Administration of Final Phase of VPD Window Grant
The Vincennes Board of Works will use the Southern Indiana Development Commission to administer the final part of a window grant. The grant is for the final phase of upgrading the windows for the Vincennes Police Department. The 50-thousand dollar grant will go toward improving the efficiency of the windows,...
wzdm.com
LHS, NK Scrimmage Tonight in Football At Warrior Stadium
In high school football Vincennes Lincoln will play at North Knox tonight at. 7 pm. The Regular season begins a week from tomorrow night as Vincennes Lincoln visits Bosse while North Knox hosts Sullivan. While the Girls golf season is in full swing, the other fall sports can begin their...
wzdm.com
NK Wins Three Team Golf Match Over SK, Pike Central
North Knox’s girls golf team won a three-team match yesterday at Pride’s Creek Park in Petersburg The Lady Warriors shot a 191, followed by South Knox at 193. Pike Central was third, with a 223.
