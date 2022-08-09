Read full article on original website
252-unit workforce housing development proposed on Ann Arbor’s west side
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans are in the works for a large-scale workforce housing development on Ann Arbor’s west side. Indianapolis-based developer The Annex Group unveiled preliminary plans this week for 252 apartments on a 4.38-acre site at 2050 Commerce Drive, across from Hillcrest Apartments between Maple Road and Stadium Boulevard.
HometownLife.com
Plans roll forward with proposed Westland marijuana facility
The quest for Westland to become a major destination in the marijuana industry took another step this month. A third marijuana business, this one planned on the north side of Cherry Hill west of Newburgh, recently received recommendation from the city's planning commission for a special land use and site plan.
Residents outraged as Oakland County votes to expand public transportation
The measure would implement a 10-year countywide millage that would impose .95 mills on county property tax bills to maintain and expand public transit.
Contaminated former gas station site near Ann Arbor could see new development
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The environmental cleanup of a former gas station just outside Ann Arbor is part of developers’ plans to bring more commercial space to the property at the intersection of Carpenter and Packard roads that has sat vacant for nearly a decade. A redevelopment proposal for...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Planners Grant Conditional Recommendation for Marijuana Retail Center
The Saline planning commission voted to recommend a special land use and preliminary site plan for a medical retail center at 465 E. Michigan Ave., the current home of the Come Dancing studio. The planning commission met July 27. Oudia Abdulnoor of Green Trend, Inc., applied to the city for...
Ann Arbor spending $1.2M to pave dirt road by low-income housing complex
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is gearing up for a $1.2 million project to pave a dirt and gravel road on the city’s west side with a fresh coat of asphalt. City Council voted 10-0 to approve the Russell Street project last week, responding to concerns from the Ann Arbor Housing Commission about stormwater runoff from the road spilling onto its Maple Meadows low-income housing property, located off Maple Road just south of Liberty Street.
See crews tear down former University of Michigan admin building piece-by-piece
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Crews from Adamo Detroit began demolition work this week on the University of Michigan’s Fleming Administration Building. A large Caterpillar excavator with a demolition jaw attachment could be seen crushing and removing the the structure at 503 Thompson St. piece-by-piece Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12. Water cannons and misters sprayed the site down as rubble tumbled from the six-story building.
wemu.org
Washtenaw Community College looking to help fill trucker shortage gap
A growing demand for trained truck drivers in Washtenaw County, coupled with a nation-wide shortage of drivers, is driving a local effort to quickly increase the number of licensed truckers in our local area. At Washtenaw Community College, Dr. Klaus Tenbergen is responsible for workforce development. He makes sure they...
Tv20detroit.com
4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
See plans for 4-story development coming to Ann Arbor’s Stadium Boulevard
ANN ARBOR, MI — A four-story development with 185 housing units is approved to replace Ann Arbor’s University Inn. The city’s Planning Commission voted last week to OK the project at 2424 E. Stadium Blvd., located near the Stadium/Washtenaw split.
Residents call REO Town building an eyesore
REO Town is known for its restaurants and grassroots businesses, but when you enter the neighborhood, you may also notice a building that residents said has become an eyesore.
Concerns over massive contamination plume has some calling for EPA action
A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop.
candgnews.com
Experts assess the advantages and disadvantages of renting vs. buying
Lucas Morris and Jessie Miletic recently had a purchase offer accepted for their new home in Southfield, pictured. Prior to making the offer, the couple had been renting “a bunch.”. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes. Justin Bercheny, of Max Broock Realtors in Royal Oak, recently helped Morris and Miletic...
HometownLife.com
Scouts trip to Farmington Hills police range sparked racism concerns. Here's what city is doing now.
Farmington Hills police have halted live-fire training pending a legal review of training practices that have been criticized by some in the community as racist. The review is a result of a complaint from a Boy Scouts family who questioned the use of Black men as targets at the range. Scouts visited the range in April and photos of the targets, some riddled with bullets, were shared publicly.
candgnews.com
Troy residents have made their voices heard in the primary
TROY — Tudor Dixon emerged as the presumed winner of the Aug. 2 race for a Republican gubernatorial nominee. At press time, according to Michigan’s elections website, Dixon won with 40.57%, which means she’ll vie against incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Dixon was followed by...
Ann Arbor road near University of Michigan’s North Campus closing for construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor road near the University of Michigan’s North Campus and serving several new housing developments in the city’s northeastern corner is closing in one direction for construction. Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, southbound Nixon Road is closing to through traffic from Dhu Varren...
thesalinepost.com
Longtime Administrator David Raft Listed Among Resignations in Saline Schools HR Report
David Raft, the longtime Saline Area Schools administrator, has resigned from the school district. Raft's most recent position in the district was Principal of Operations. In that role, Raft had been the point-person for the district's bond proposal. According to the human resources report in the most recent agenda packet,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County beach shuts down again due to high levels of bacteria
WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – Independence Lake beach has been closed for swimming until further notice by the Washtenaw County Health Department and the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. The beach is located in Independence Lake County Park in Webster Township.
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events
Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend. Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
Ransomware potentially exposed 2,000 Ypsilanti-area utility customers’ bank information
YPSILANTI, MI - A ransomware infection, detected by an employee working the midnight shift in mid-April, may have exposed 2,000 Ypsilanti-area utility customers’ bank payment information to unauthorized individuals. The Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority, serving Ypsilanti and surrounding townships, isn’t aware of any reports of identify fraud or improper...
