Old Forge, NY

'Beguiled Again' musical salutes Rodgers & Hart in Old Forge. Here's where to get tickets

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago
The audience is invited to take a musical journey through the repertoire of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart as the musical revue "Beguiled Again: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart" is performed at View, the Center for Arts and Culture in Old Forge.

Known for their powerful partnership that scored 30 stage musicals and nine films, Rodgers and Hart captivated audiences with their emotional musical storytelling. Now see the music come alive once again at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at View.

The show is brought to the View stage from Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts and features Annachristi Cordes, Beth MacLeod Largent, Kasey Stewart, Neal Harrelson, George Cordes and a fantastic choral ensemble. The music director is Elizabeth Cordes.

The show has no linear plot nor narrative. Rather, the songs are grouped thematically in ways that allow them to tell their own stories and reveal their splendor in the process.

"Beguiled Again" was developed at Florida Stage in Manalapan, Florida and quickly became the most successful production in the theater’s history. Conceived by J. Barry Lewis, Lynette Barkley and Craig D. Ames, who also arranged the music, the show won the 1997 Carbonell Award, which recognizes and honors excellence in theater and the arts in South Florida.

Tickets are $20 for View members or $30 for non-members and can be purchased by calling 315-369-6411, ext. 201 or online at ViewArts.org. View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge.

