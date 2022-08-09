ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunman offers 'best interest' guilty plea to murder charge in 2019 Tequesta fatal shooting

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
WEST PALM BEACH — Bryan Bacallao told Tequesta police investigators he had fired in self-defense when Justin Todd confronted him outside a house on Shay Place the morning of Sept. 22, 2019.

However, police described Bacallao as the aggressor, saying that Todd was defending Bacallao's girlfriend after Bacallao had attacked her.

On Thursday, Bacallao, 30, of Hypoluxo took a "best interest" plea of guilty to a charge of second-degree murder. A "best interest" plea generally means that a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that a trial could likely lead to a conviction.

Prosecutors and Bacallao's attorneys agreed to a prison term of 25 years. He will be sentenced Thursday during a hearing before Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer. The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office represented Bacallao in the case.

"We're encouraged, but I'm still holding my breath until Thursday," April Drolet-Todd, Justin's stepmother, said of the pending sentencing.

Affectionately known to friends and family as "Big Boi," Justin Todd was 35 years old and a rising chef who months prior to his death had taken job a with the Aramark food service company, working at the Florida Power & Light Co. office in Juno Beach.

He spent seven years working at the Guanabanas restaurant in Jupiter, rising from line cook to running the food truck.

Police investigators said Todd and Bacallao first met hours prior to the fatal shooting as their respective groups of friends mingled at a local bar.

At the end of the night, a friend of Todd offered Bacallao and his friends a ride back to Bacallao's vehicle on Shay Place. Bacallao's group accepted in lieu of using the Uber service as they planned.

On the ride back, Bacallao and his girlfriend argued continuously, witnesses told police. They said Todd made comments to Bacallao telling him to stop fighting with his girlfriend.

Upon reaching their destination, Bacallao walked to grab a gun from the glove compartment and then began walking back to the vehicle where Todd and his friend sat, police said. When Bacallao's girlfriend tried to stop him, he grabbed the woman by the neck and attempted to force her to the ground.

Todd climbed out and began walking toward Bacallao, yelling for him to stop. At that moment, Bacallao shot Todd once in the chest, fatally wounding him, police said.

Bacallao told investigators at the time that he was intimidated by Todd's size.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

