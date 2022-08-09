ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Bedford North Lawrence girls golfers already gaining ground with good start

By Jeff Bartlett, The Times-Mail
 3 days ago

BEDFORD − The Bedford North Lawrence girls golf team graduated just one player, Daphney Sproles, from last year's sectional-championship team, and has returned with a blend of veterans and newcomers.

Thus far, the mixture has proven to be a tasty recipe for the Stars, who already have an invitational championship under their belts through two matches of the 2022 season. Head coach Kori Johnston believes this squad has the goods to win its 10th straight sectional title and then perhaps take it much farther.

Experience, depth, competition keys in 2022

"We have 11 players this year and that's definitely a lot, but it's a good problem to have," she said. "We basically have everybody back from last year, and some new kids are good young players. So it's a nice mix, and with this many kids we have some opportunities to play with two teams at certain tournaments, and it also keeps everybody really competitive for positions, which I feel is good for any team.

"They way I run my team is that the low score plays, so the practice scores speak for themselves and take care of the lineup. It keeps everybody competing and working hard if they want to play, and we have good kids fighting for sports.

"I'm really confident in this team. We're at a point where we should be placing well in these invitationals, and if we can get our scores down just a little more, which I'm sure we'll do, I think we can make it back to State with this group."

Early-season success

BNL broke out with a very solid seventh-place in the star-studded, 15-team Bloomington South Invitational, and then rolled on to the Washington Invitational and came away with the crown at Country Oaks, the annual site for the Washington Regional.

The lone senior on this year's squad is Nora Howat, while juniors Chloe McFaddin and Kenley Craig are the team's No.1 and 2 players, respectively. The large sophomore class consists of Ellie Horton, Madi Crane, Bella Landstrom, Alex Nubbie, Jasmine Nguyen and Jayla Brewer. The freshmen are Kinleigh Root and Jaylee Huffman.

McFaddin has solidified the top rung she earned last season by leading the team in both matches thus far. At Bloomington Country on August 1, McFaddin carded an 80, with Root shooting an 88 and Horton and Craig each at 92 to round out the 352 that left them seventh in a 15-team field that included top-ranked Carmel, No.2 Castle and No.3 Center Grove (they finished in that order).

Then, on Saturday at Country Oaks, McFaddin dropped her score to 78, while Craig posted an 80, Root 88 and Horton 99 for a team score of 335.

"The girls played really well at Country Oaks, which was really nice to see at the regional site," Johnston noted. "The 335 is definitely closer to the score we should be shooting, and I think we'll get it lower as we go along. We didn't do too badly at Bloomington. It was a really tough field, with the top three teams in the state there, and the greens at the country club are really fast, so it's tough to keep the ball on there and it really affects putting.

"But we're definitely off to a nice start."

McFaddin a force on the links

McFaddin, who won the Bedford Junior City Girls championship this summer, is now in her third season as a top five player, and moved to the top of the list last season. Johnston is expecting her to be a force for the good of her team in 2022, and her supporting cast has been putting in strong work as well to prepare for a big run.

"Chloe is definitely holding strong at the No.1 spot," she said. "She put in a ton of work in the offseason trying to improve and it's paying off for her. I think she's going to have a breakout season this year.

"Kenley and Kinleigh are both playing really well, and Ellie is doing a nice job. All three of them have put in a lot of time on the course and you can see it. Plus, they're all going to get better. Nora (96 at Washington) is battling with her swing right now, but I know she'll work hard to get it straightened out.

"That's where it's great to have the depth we have this year. Bella is right behind Nora and she'll get a chance to post a score this week and see how it goes, and we have some other young players like Madi who are competing and pushing.

"This is a really good, fun group of kids so I think it's going to be a good season. I know this is a game where you can lose your confidence pretty easily, so I tell all of them not to put too much pressure on themselves, stay steady, and move on to the next shot.

"I do expect a lot out of them, but it's only because I care and because I know they can do the job out there."

The Stars face Springs Valley and Corydon Tuesday at the Valley Course in French Lick, then travel to face Washington Thursday, and journey to the Columbus East Invitational Saturday afternoon.

Contact Times-Mail Sports Writer Jeff Bartlett at jeffb@tmnews.com, or on Twitter @jeffbtmnews.

Girls High School Golf

2022 Bedford North Lawrence Stars

Head coach: Kori Johnston

Nora Howat, Sr.

Chloe McFaddin, Jr.

Kenley Craig, Jr.

Ellie Horton, So.

Bella Landstrom, So.

Madi Crane, So.

Alex Nubbie, So.

Jasmine Nguyen, So.

Jayla Brewer, So.

Kinleigh Root, Fr.

Jaylee Huffman, Fr.

Times-Mail

Times-Mail

