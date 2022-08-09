ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

National Park Service wants public feedback on 1908 Race Riot site. Here's why

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

The National Park Service is holding a public forum about the 1908 Springfield Race Riot special resource study at the NAACP Springfield office at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The NAACP is located at 801 S. 11th St.

A special resource study evaluates the eligibility of an area to be recommended for designation as a unit in the national park system.

An NPS study team will explain the special resource study process and answer questions about the project and the site.

The race riot site, long buried near the 10th Street railroad tracks and Madison Street, was unearthed in 2014 during construction of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project that will consolidate train traffic from the Third Street rail corridor to 10th Street.

Two Black men were lynched, and five others died in the riot, which also included dozens of injuries; hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property destroyed and more than 40 Black families displaced when their homes were burned.

The riot gave rise to the national founding of the NAACP in 1909.

An archaeological team from Fever River Research found seven homes, five of which were burned during the riot, as well as artifacts from a mid-1800s immigrant neighborhood. Teams from Fever River Research continue to do archaeological work near the rail corridor.

The NPS prepared the study for the Secretary of the Interior . The findings and any recommendations will then be presented to Congress. New units of the national park system can only be established by an Act of Congress or by presidential proclamation. The Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks has encouraged President Joe Biden to enlist the Antiquities Act to proclaim the site a national monument.

More about the special resource study is available at the park service's website , where you also can leave public comments.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

Comments / 0

