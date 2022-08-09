ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

From classic country to Vegas variety, The Tangiers aims to entertain

By By Maria Sonnenberg
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spBzY_0hA7Myme00

Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Dean Martin and even Frank Sinatra will be onstage in Palm Bay this month.

The physical manifestations of these legendary performers may no longer be with us, but their spirits live on through the “man of many voices,” Alfie Silva. Sharing the stage with him are equally talented artists at The Tangiers, the Vegas-style entertainment venue Silva and partner Kim Cole launched in Palm Bay earlier this year.

A taste of Vegas on the Space Coast:The Tangiers in Palm Bay

Although Silva has a hectic performance schedule that takes him around the country, he is back in town this month for The Tangiers’ “Palm Opry: Classic Country Music” shows, as well as for his trademark impressions concert and more.

“Palm Opry: Classic Country Music,” which plays at 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, and 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, is all about classic country. Tickets begin at $41.

“We’ll be doing the hits of the '50s, '60s and '70s,” said Silva.

Joining Silva onstage are friends such as Peter Baird, whose pedal steel guitar has accompanied the likes of Conway Twitty, among other Nashville greats.

“It’s a dream come true to work with Peter,” said Silva. “Hearing that perfect pedal steel guitar is unforgettable.”

The show transports the audience to the time when country music first captured the hearts of the American public, from the sultry sounds of Patsy Cline to the foot-stomping arrangements of Buck Owens.

With several members of the Blue Diamond band serving backup music, “Palm Opry” is indeed classic country.

Silva goes backs to his roots for “Alfie Silva: Impressions Unplugged” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27, and 2 p.m. on Aug. 28, but he tweaks the show for even greater audience enjoyment.

“It’s a new version of the show, with video wall and a dozen new impressions,” said Silva. “It’s my show the way I had always wanted to produce it.”

Silva, who has performed on stages around the country, has also been featured on television, including Disney+ and Amazon Prime. His impressions of singers such as Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Sammy Davis Jr., Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Johnny Cash and so many more have earned Silva a loyal fan base that happily anticipate his next show.

'Theater changed my life':Alfie Silva on Satellite High's Disney+ musical reunion

For years, Silva delivered a special holiday show - usually a sellout - at Melbourne Civic Theatre. The show is back, but at The Tangiers for 2022.

“People are already purchasing tickets,” said Silva. “It’s a quality, fun Christmas show.”

He is also working on a large-scale Vegas-style production show with singers, dancers, magicians and other performing artists, with the goal of presenting it to Brevard early next year.

Silva and Cole created The Tangiers as a venue to share with other artists and organizations.

“We have an extensive amount of people looking for a venue smaller than the King Center but larger than a restaurant,” said Silva.

With a setup for 200, plus the capacity for serving beer, wine and snacks, The Tangiers nicely fits the bill.

If you go

The Tangiers

Where: 4500 Dixie Hwy., Unit 1A, Palm Bay

Info: 321-327-8759

On the web: thetangiersflorida.com

Florida Today

