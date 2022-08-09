One Senior Place: Are you older and considering getting married again? Here's what to know

Support local journalism. A digital subscription is incredibly affordable and makes you the most informed person around. Click here and subscribe today.

Q: I’m retired and about to remarry. Will I lose any benefits?

A: Remarrying in older adulthood can feel more like a business merger than a wedding. Buckle up.

There are many things to consider, especially if each partner has children from their former marriages.

Because remarriages can be financially complicated, some attorneys recommend prenuptial agreements.

Let's look at what you stand to gain or lose with remarriage — although this is by no means a comprehensive list.

Social Security

Widow(er) benefits can definitely be affected by remarriage.

If you remarry before age 60, you will forfeit the widow(er) benefit.

If you receive Supplemental Security Income, your amount may change based on your new spouse's income and resources.

You have to be married at least one year to collect on your new spouse’s Social Security earnings record, but can still collect on your former spouse's (if higher), if you were married at least 10 years.

Military

If you are a former spouse covered by the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) and you remarry before age 55, you lose SBP eligibility but will be reinstated if the marriage ends in death or divorce.

If you remarry after 55, you will retain your eligibility. Remarriage does not affect the award of the former spouse portion of a military member’s retirement pay.

Medicaid and Medicare

Most MEDICAID programs are income based, so remarriage will affect your eligibility.

Medicaid has income limitations for both individuals and couples for all of their programs.

MEDICARE treats married couples as individuals.

Medicare benefits are based on your work credits or your spouse’s work credits (if you never worked). When using a former spouse’s work credits for Medicare, you will lose eligibility upon remarriage, but can resume benefits using your new spouse’s work credits. If your new spouse is a high wage earner, your Part B premium might go up.

Same sex marriage

On June 26, 2015, the federal government legalized same sex marriage in all 50 states.

Recognition by the federal government means that all federal benefits (and rules) apply to married same sex couples.

This includes Social Security, federal pensions, Medicaid, Medicare and military pensions.

If you are considering remarriage later in life, you and your intended should sit down with paper, pen and a calculator and assess the situation.

Beyond the financial ramifications, becoming a new blended family necessitates another look at your estate planning documents.

